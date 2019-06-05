WR-Tech™ wins Corrosion Innovation of the Year Award

ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation, a subsidiary of ROCKWOOL Group, has been awarded the Materials Performance Corrosion Innovation of the Year Award for its patent-pending WR-Tech (Water Repellent Technology) by Materials Performance magazine, a publication of NACE International. The awards celebrate cutting-edge technologies that are at the forefront of the war on corrosion.

ROCKWOOL's WR-Tech™ incorporates a revolutionary silicone-oil-free, inorganic hydrophobic additive into the stone wool fibers.

WR-Tech is a patent-pending solution that applies an inorganic, hydrophobic additive to stone wool fibers, making the insulation five times more water repellent (at 482 F/250 C) than standard EN-classified stone wool. WR-Tech was selected from more than 50 nominations and was one of only 10 technologies to receive the coveted innovation award as judged by a distinguished panel of corrosion experts.

"This award is dedicated to our colleagues, who committed themselves to taking up the challenge of bringing the industry the only stone wool insulation capable of repelling water at high operating temperatures," said ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation Managing Director Frank Larsen. "Innovation is not a self-propelled product. Every day, it requires dedication to improvement and a commitment to finding and implementing the best ideas -- based on real needs from the industry -- in close collaboration with our customers and business partners. We are very pleased to receive this award, and we will use it as motivation to continue to develop technologies and products that bring real-world solutions to our customers' challenges."

WR-Tech ensures stone wool maintains its water repellency even under elevated temperatures throughout the life of the product, and it exceeds the industry's highest standards for water absorption (EN 13472), providing five-times lower water absorption for the mitigation of corrosion under insulation (CUI).

ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation is a subsidiary of ROCKWOOL Group, the worldwide market leader in technical insulation and North America's largest producer of stone wool insulation. The company covers the entire industrial insulation market, including the petrochemical, oil, gas, marine and offshore industries. Its award-winning ProRox® and SeaRox® products help ensure long-term operational success by increasing process performance, improving safety through noise mitigation and fire resilience, minimizing energy consumption and CO2 emissions, and reducing lifecycle costs.

For more information, visit www.rti.ROCKWOOL.com or contact Phae Emert at (936) 588-9153 or phae.emert@rockwool.com.

View in Digital Edition