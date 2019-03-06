Working at heights: How to choose the right headgear

You already understand that wearing a hard hat is essential for protecting your most valuable tool: your brain. The effects of traumatic brain injury (TBI) can be devastating -- not just for the injured, but for their families as well.

There are two important parts of choosing the proper headgear with regard to regulatory standards:

Type -- Standards referring to impact resistance and direction. Class -- Those concerning the electrical rating of a hard hat.

Although not governed by standard or regulation, style is also important. The wearer's preference may determine this, but there can also be benefits of one style over another in particular scenarios.

Now, we're going to look at some situations where a climbing-style helmet might be the best choice for head protection. But first, what is a climbing helmet?

Brimless helmets offer a better field of vision on the job

We're all familiar with hard hats sporting partial or full brims. They give a measure of safety from falling objects by deflecting them.

Brims can also shield our eyes from direct sunlight. They can be used in any situation, provided their Type and Class designations match the task at hand.

However, there are scenarios where brimless headgear -- climbing helmets -- provide increased visibility of your surroundings and still maintain hazard protection.

Because climbing helmets are virtually brimless, you have a wider field of vision, particularly when looking up. This makes them extremely desirable for industrial tasks that require a lot of climbing, such as those involving ladders, power and telecom poles, etc.

Of course, up isn't the only direction you might be climbing. A brimless climbing helmet will benefit utility workers as well. Gas, water and sewer pipes, and even electrical lines and cables are installed underground. A brimless helmet might be more useful than a brimmed hard hat when descending into a manhole or working within a confined space.

In fact, any task that requires a greater field of vision or could use a low-profile helmet to reduce snag hazards would be a great time to go brimless. Rescue workers may also benefit from the increased mobility and vision of a climbing helmet.

To vent or not to vent? Good question!

Obviously, vents on a climbing helmet reduce heat stress. But, just like its brimmed hard hat counterpart, certain restrictions apply. To comply with ANSI Z89.1-2014, a helmet or hard hat cannot be vented when used in electrical work. The same is true in Canada, following the CSA Z94.1-2015 standard.

Vents could allow an energized conductor or cable to come in contact with the worker's scalp. If using a climbing helmet for work around energized components, make sure your headgear is not vented.

For general construction -- governed by the same ANSI and CSA standards -- a vented helmet or hard hat is permissible as long as no live electrical cables, wires or other sources will be encountered.

Other necessities and accessories

When wearing a climbing helmet, use a chinstrap to keep it on your head at all times. Choosing a helmet with a pivoting nape system also means you'll have a greater range of motion -- and comfort.

Some chinstraps must conform to EN12492, while others conform to EN397. These standards specify the force under which the strap must release the worker from the helmet should it be caught on or lodged in a structure, etc.

Of course, ear and eye protection are required in many industries. Accessories for climbing helmets include attachable ear muffs, full-face visors and eye shields.

While some forms of ear and eye protection can be separately worn, attaching them to the helmet keeps them readily available and is integral for worker safety.

One caveat: Shields and earmuffs must be designed specifically for the helmet or hard hat on which they're used.

If your industrial tasks include climbing (at heights or into the ground), consider a climbing helmet for personal head protection. Your brain will thank you.

For more information, visit www.msasafety.com or call (800) 672-2222.

