Wireless gas detectors gain edge with adoption of IoT

Draeger gas detection technology

The rising interconnectivity among devices in industry is opening up the market for wireless gas sensors. These sensors can be installed in smartphones and are designed to support Bluetooth, WiFi, near-field communication and other wireless connections. Their portability, low power requirements and high-performance potential make them ideal for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, especially in critical and hard-to-reach areas in mining and oil and gas. With further improvements in battery life, ruggedness, form factor and standardization, wireless gas sensors will find a wider application and revenue-generation potential.

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, "Global Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market, Forecast to 2025," covers the key product segments of gas sensors, fixed gas detectors, portable gas detectors and gas analyzers. It provides revenue breakdown by vertical markets and a market breakdown by types of gases, including hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide, methane, oxygen, carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide, and discusses various macroeconomic factors and global trends by region.

Overall, market participants need to deliver innovative solutions that not only fulfill customers' gas sensing and detection needs but also provide them with complete visibility and critical business information. Additional revenue opportunities can be tapped by:

Presenting solutions such as real-time visibility, two-way communications, automated notifications and predictive maintenance of devices.

Packaging high-quality products with smart solutions and on-time maintenance and support.

Partnering with cross-industry participants to innovate and stay relevant.

Focusing on wearable sensors, as their small form factor will make it possible to integrate them into badges or similar small accessories.

Employing a combination of direct and indirect sales with greater focus on e-commerce.

For more information, visit www.frost.com or call (877) 463-7678.

View in Digital Edition