When sodium replacement is necessary, the source matters

Sodium plays an important role in allowing the human body to function properly, but most people are consuming far more than their bodies really need.

The American Heart Association has found that 90 percent of Americans consume too much sodium. The answer is not eliminating sodium from the diet altogether, but reducing consumption to recommended levels.

Sodium plays a vital role in fluid balance, muscle contraction, nerve impulse generation and normal cell function. It helps the body maintain a regular heartbeat, prevents muscle cramping, and regulates the balance of electrolytes in the body to ensure sufficient amounts of vitamins and minerals.

Changes in water loss or intake can affect concentrations of sodium, and the body responds by either increasing thirst or excreting more sodium in the urine. This is particularly noteworthy for individuals who engage in heavy exercise or manual labor. Sodium loss through sweating can be substantial; if it isn't replaced, it can lead to a potentially life-threatening condition known as hyponatremia. Over-consuming sodium can be equally as harmful. Generally speaking, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends adults limit their sodium intake to no more than about a teaspoon of salt per day.

Workers who engage in heavy manual labor tend to lose a significant amount of sodium through sweat. If this sodium isn't replaced, it can lead to hyponatremia (low sodium in the blood), which can severely compromise health and safety. But even those doing heavy manual labor should follow the general recommendations set out by health authorities and refrain from consuming products with high sodium content. More is not always better, and the effects of excessive sodium intake on a regular basis are a real concern for workers who consume high-sodium beverages regularly in an effort to rehydrate.

The most effective way for workers to prevent the effects of excessive sodium consumption is to maintain proper hydration levels throughout the day. Poor hydration can lead to higher-than-normal levels of sodium in the blood. In general, workers are advised to drink about 5-7 ounces of fluids every 15-20 minutes to replenish what has been lost through sweating and urination. Employers can help encourage this by making hydration education an ongoing part of employee communications and providing hydration stations that offer healthy fluids like water, coconut water or electrolyte drinks with a moderate amount of sodium. It's also important for workers to limit intake of high-sodium foods.

Even the most well-hydrated worker can experience electrolyte imbalances in the body, usually due to sweat loss. When sodium replacement is necessary, the source matters. To replace lost electrolytes, workers are encouraged to opt for rehydration beverages with moderate amounts of sodium and potassium. Maintaining proper hydration and choosing lower-sodium foods and drinks are two simple ways to prevent high sodium levels while replacing those lost through strenuous work.

