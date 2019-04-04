Top: Seth Arceneaux, safety and security team leader, Rubicon and Brittany Francis, director of safety and environmental services -- Global HyCO, Praxair Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Linde plc. Bottom: Christopher Patel, health, safety and environment manager, LyondellBasell Bayport Complex and Shawn Ward, senior safety, health and environment manager, Cornerstone Chemical Co.

BIC Magazine recently held a special roundtable discussion with some of the industry's leading safety experts. This is part one of the roundtable, featuring:

Seth Arceneaux, safety and security team leader, Rubicon.

Brittany Francis, director of safety and environmental services -- Global HyCO, Praxair Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Linde plc.

Christopher Patel, health, safety and environment manager, LyondellBasell Bayport Complex.

Shawn Ward, senior safety, health and environment manager, Cornerstone Chemical Co.

BIC: What factors are making safety a larger or smaller challenge these days?

ARCENEAUX: There are two aspects that impact the safety challenges presented by our contractors. A general shift in safety culture is helping to make safety a smaller challenge in today's worksites. In previous generations, injuries were accepted as just being "part of the job." Thankfully, through social progress, workforce education and regulation revisions, those beliefs are fading. Today's workforce is more open to safety observations and the idea of being their "brother's/sister's keeper." Safety talks are no longer an exercise of checking the box, but rather are discussions and an expectation of personnel.

An increase in the number of inexperienced personnel entering the construction and/or maintenance fields has resulted in a considerable void in experience and hazard recognition skills. This void has created a larger challenge for today's safety professionals. We must find creative ways to educate today's workforce as to the hazards unique to their work areas, so we do not repeat the incidents of the past. Moving forward, we must implement initiatives to collect the knowledge and experiences of seasoned employees, incorporate these "historical learnings" into our training programs and deliver them in a format conducive to learning.

FRANCIS: Over the past decade, safety in general has improved significantly. There is much more focus on the safety of employees than ever. As an industry, we have made strides to incorporate safety as part of our core values. However, when thinking specifically about what factors make safety a challenge these days, I can think of two primary factors: the aging workforce (retirements) and new employees who have never worked in the chemical industry.

The more experienced worker has, in most cases, experienced or witnessed an accident or incident that transpired without safety policies and procedures in place. The newer employees, simply put, have not. Employees who have experienced or witnessed a catastrophic event have a greater appreciation of why we have certain safety policies and procedures. What we must do as an industry is bridge that gap between the two to ensure the lessons we have learned from the past are not repeated. This can be accomplished by making sure we communicate the "why" behind every safety policy and procedure that is required to keep our people and our community safe.

PATEL: The safety journey is one we've been on as an industry for years. I am not sure if there was ever a time when the challenge was larger or smaller; it's just different. In the early 1990s, the challenges were about compliance and basic programs. With the current regulatory standards that have been in place for years, we've had ample opportunity to understand the requirements and put in place practices, procedures and behaviors to make our workplace safer. I am proud to say 2018 was the safest year in LyondellBasell's history. Keys to our success last year were engagement by all levels of the organization, with each person staying focused on the safe execution of his or her tasks, watching out for one another and intervening if something unsafe is seen.

Additionally, on-the-job training has become increasingly important. Historically, when someone new was hired, many of these plant employees were already familiar and had a clear understanding of mechanics and basic tools such as channel locks, wrenches and power tools. To address this gap, we dedicate time to educating them about basic skills to ensure everyone is operating safely. This is a crucial step to improving and maintaining workplace safety.

Another way to stay focused is to look at safety improvements through a human factor lens. It has become increasingly important to understand the "whys" when considering individual safety behaviors and choices. In the past, when incidents occurred, the traditional solution was to train and update procedures. In today's environment, we want to look more into the mindset of the individual. This requires leaders to "get into the tunnel" and fully understand what was occurring before, during and after the event.

When it comes to safety, complacency is something we all need to be mindful of to ensure no one gets hurt. As safety performance continues to improve, keeping "tension," or a sense of vulnerability, is an increasing challenge. As our assets continue to run more reliably and safely, and with the continuous improvements in control systems, technology and engineering, we must remain focused on minute-to-minute management of risks and always learn from past events.

One item that has never changed is our employees don't come to work expecting to get hurt. It's our role as leaders to adapt, learn and find ways to keep our workplace safe for future generations.

WARD: Safety technologies, philosophy, equipment and science have evolved over time to tremendously reduce risks to workers. The challenges we face as an industry center around training and tailoring a culture of safety for an increasing number of new-generation construction and chemical industry workers. The level of risk over the years has been reduced with more efficient process technologies and safety leadership. However, the level of focus to continually improve safety performance must be at the forefront of our efforts every day. Developing cultures where everyone is working together to reduce and eliminate potential exposures in the workplace and maintain a higher degree of focus must always be centered on those work tasks or jobs that could lead to significant injury or fatality.

