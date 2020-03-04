Waste services company celebrates 50-year environmental legacy

Heritage Environmental Services has been protecting human health and the environment since 1970. Rooted in Indianapolis, Heritage was founded the same year as the EPA, when the environmental movement was taking hold across the U.S.

Since its inception 50 years ago, Heritage has worked to solve complex waste management problems by fulfilling its purpose to protect human health and the environment. The company recycles, treats, disposes of and manages waste for customers across North America, prioritizing safety and compliance in all it does. When the team at Heritage encounters a waste stream that can't be treated with current methods, it embraces the opportunity to research new solutions and tackle customers' challenges rather than turn them away -- that's what differentiates Heritage from its competitors. Heritage has a proven track record of creating new business and win-win dynamics with its customers -- far beyond basic transportation and disposal services. This innovative mindset enables Heritage to create long-term value and is the primary driver of its stake as the largest privately held specialty waste company in the world.

Heritage owns a RCRA (Resource Conservation and Recovery Act) Subtitle-C hazardous waste landfill, which was the first of its kind in the U.S. The company acquired a transportation business in 1983 to improve the synergies of transporting waste for customers across the U.S. and purchased an incinerator in 2005 to provide state-of-the-art, thermal waste destruction options. In 2000, Heritage started its own total byproducts management company called Heritage Interactive Services to help customers look for beneficial reuse opportunities and achieve sustainability goals. The acquisition of Rineco, a fuels-blending facility, in 2017 rounded out Heritage's suite of waste management solutions. Fuels-blending turns hazardous waste into fuel for cement kilns, replacing fossil fuels.

Above all else, Heritage prioritizes the health and safety of its employees. The company holds an unwavering commitment to safety and compliance, taking pride in its health and safety record, which is a continual focus for improvement despite already being among the best in the industry.

Heritage continues to stand out with its strong values as a long-time family-oriented business, along with its access to a world-class team of chemists and engineers that makes up Heritage's Research Group.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Heritage plans to host special receptions throughout 2020, inviting its customers and industry peers to take part. The first will take place April 8 at Clean Waterways, to be held at The Center in Indianapolis, headquarters of The Heritage Group.

"Our employees play an integral role in our continued success as an organization, from those who have been with us since the beginning to our newest hires," said Jeff Laborsky, president and CEO of Heritage. "In addition to our customer events, we are celebrating 50 years of environmental leadership with family picnics at every one of our locations across the country this year -- because at the end of the day, the people who make up our team are truly our greatest assets."

For more information, visit www.heritage-enviro.com or call (877) 436-8778.