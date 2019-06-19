United Rentals helps contractors advance trench safety through training

Trench and excavation work represent some of the most dangerous jobs in the construction industry. Maintaining up-to-date training on safety regulations and equipment solutions is essential to not only keeping employees safe but also leads to improved project productivity. United Rentals, Inc. provides dedicated resources that offer quality trench safety instruction, together with assistance outside the classroom including jobsite consultation, engineered designs and safety equipment.

The United Rentals Trench Safety Training Program has trained 56,968 workers in the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Excavation standard 1926, Subpart P since the inaugural Trench Safety Stand Down Week in 2016. The program is designed to help contractors comply with OSHA requirements for excavation and trenching operations to promote safe work practices that can protect workers from cave-ins and other hazards.

Overall, United Rentals Trench Safety has trained more than 90,000 workers across North America in trench safety operations from 2016 to 2019. Other training delivered includes safety training for confined space, traffic control flagger, and OSHA 10-hour and 30-hour construction training.

“As projects become more complex, safety in excavations and trenches requires an effective training program that is adopted by employees at every level. Appropriate trench protection solutions and safety training are the difference between a safe, productive work site and putting a project a risk,” said Blake Smith, sales and marketing director, United Rentals. “In addition to regular training, contractors should participate in the annual Trench Safety Stand Down, which provides an excellent opportunity to discuss safety with workers, including the hazards of working in and around trenches and excavations.”

The 2019 Trench Safety Stand Down takes place June 17-21. United Rentals is organizing Stand Down events across the United States ranging from tailgate talks at jobsites and lunch-and-learns to forums featuring independent trench safety authorities, OSHA officials and United Rentals experts. Last year, more than 10,000 people attended United Rentals Trench Safety Stand Down events.

The trench safety competent person training is part of United Rentals’ United Academy, which has a curriculum of over 360 courses that include safety and fall protection, site-specific regulatory compliance, and operator certifications for equipment such as aerial lifts, loaders, backhoes, forklifts and cranes.