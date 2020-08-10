Tips for staying safe in a flood event

More deaths occur from flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Flooding is a coast-to-coast threat in the U.S. nearly every day of the year. If you know what to do in the event of a flood and which alerts are the most serious, you increase your chances of weathering a flood safely.

First, it is important to know the difference between a flood watch, flood warning and flood advisory.

A flood watch means you should be prepared. A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a specific hazardous weather event to occur, so a flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

A flood advisory means you should be aware. An advisory is issued when a specific forecasted weather event may become a nuisance. A flood advisory is issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning. However, it may cause significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, it could lead to situations that threaten life and/or property.

A flood warning means you should take action. A warning is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening.

Once you've familiarized yourself with the different categories of a flood threat as described by the NWS, you can begin working to make sure you and your family are as prepared as possible should a dangerous flood occur. Below are the NWS' guidelines for actions to take before, during and after a flood.

Before a flood

Before a flood, be sure to stay informed by visiting www.weather.gov or by tuning in to your local news stations for up-to-date forecasts. Determine whether your home, school or work is in an area likely to flood, and learn which roadways are prone to flooding so you can find alternate routes to avoid hazardous areas.

You should also create a communication plan with your family for connecting during an emergency, assemble an emergency kit, prepare for possible evacuation, charge all essential electronics and, in the event of severe conditions, be proactive by leaving before the flooding starts in order to avoid getting stranded.

During a flood

During a flood, stay informed by seeking updates on flooding in progress. Get to higher ground if you are in an area that is subject to flooding, and follow evacuation orders. If you have time before evacuating, disconnect utilities and appliances.

Above all else, avoid floodwaters -- it is never safe to drive or walk through them. Even 6 inches of fast-moving floodwater can knock adults off their feet and sweep them away, and 12 inches of moving water can carry off a small car in a matter of seconds. If you come to an area that is covered with water, you may not know its depth or the condition of the ground underneath. Whether driving or walking, play it safe and turn around.

After a flood

As in the previous stages, it is crucial to stay informed about updates on affected areas and the safety of your drinking water. Avoid entering floodwaters even after the storm has passed, as standing water can hide chemicals that can make you sick, power lines that can cause electrocution and sharp debris that can seriously harm you.

You should continue to avoid disaster areas, as your presence may hamper emergency operations. Heed road closure and cautionary signs, and wait for an "all clear" signal before returning to an impacted area. Once you've made it safely past the worst of the flooding, contact your loved ones to let them know you are OK.

During a flood, water levels and the rate at which the water is flowing can change quickly. Following these recommendations from the NWS can help to ensure you and your loved ones remain safe in these dangerous conditions.

For more information, visit www.weather.gov or call (828) 271-4800.