The emergency power charge during Winter Storm Uri

During the week of Feb. 13-17, 2021, historically frigid temperatures throughout Texas caused a 48.6-percent loss of utility grid power generation, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the local independent system operator.

With just over 50 percent of the expected power generation capacity in operation, ERCOT was forced to implement rolling blackouts to manage the power demand, shedding power to millions of customers. Additionally, Southwest Power Pool, which operates the utility grid for portions of 14 states throughout mid-America, implemented load shedding for the first time in its 80-year history.

As Winter Storm Uri delivered tundra- like conditions to parts of the U.S. that ordinarily experience mild winters, power customers across the region were navigating life and business without utility power, while others prepared contingency plans in the event power would be lost.

Clifford Power Systems, a leading emergency generator equipment and service company, was on the front lines of the battle to restore power and support the contingency preparations across the region. Clifford Power President Jeremy Lewis said about his team's response to the unprecedented weather, "When the weather gets rough, we get going." From Houston to Kansas City, Missouri, Clifford Power's generator technicians endured terrible conditions including ice, snow, sub-zero temperatures, slick roads and long hours to help maintain power for critical facilities.

"Road conditions were very challenging, especially for some of our technicians located in the south who are less experienced in those conditions," he recognized.

But during severe weather and disasters, Lewis maintained that safety always comes first. "We're going to get out and respond to emergencies, but we're also going to take precautions to make sure no one gets hurt in the process," he said.

When weather emergencies occur, Lewis explained, Clifford Power's No. 1 response priority is to support life - safety and critical infrastructure to help ensure the continuation of normal operations at hospitals, care facilities, 911 call centers, and fire and police stations, followed by businesses and residential customers with less-critical power demands.

During Winter Storm Uri, Clifford Power responded to a high number of emergency generator service calls across the region - eight times that of a normal week. And in Dallas/Fort Worth alone, that number was 12 times greater. Clifford Power responded to generator repair emergencies around the clock and deployed over 150 large rental generators to run critical operations for facilities and businesses that were without power.

Phones rang continuously and emergency requests rolled in through every social media and online channel. Many were without power and needed a temporary generator, many had a backup generator that needed repair, and others inquired about installing a backup system to ensure they would never have to repeat the situation.

Clifford Power's emergency response teams prioritized the blast of urgent requests, dispatched technicians, coordinated temporary generator deliveries and focused every resource toward the impacted areas in order to respond to as many emergencies as possible. After several days of weathering the storm, when the temperatures warmed and utility power was restored in the region, Clifford Power thawed out, regrouped and scheduled its next work week.