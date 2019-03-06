Take a deep breath: How to select the right respiratory system

If a typical day on the job requires workers to don respiratory systems due to potentially hazardous conditions, it's safe to say your job is anything but typical! If a respirator is required for the job, the next steps are to determine which is right for the application. To help select the best respirator, it's best to consider a few questions to help you make the best decision possible.

What to ask yourself:

1.What are the respiratory hazards your workers are facing?

2.How much exposure to these hazards are your workers facing?

3.What are the physical and chemical properties of the hazards?

4.What other safety hazards might be present?

5.What personal demands and environmental stressors also need to be factored in?

Along with answering the above questions, you will need to comply with the OSHA standard for respiratory protection (29 CFR 1910.134), which outlines the type of respirator required based on the hazard assessment and should be considered before any purchase is made.

MSA's SCBA line offers the technology, flexibility and versatility to meet the needs of any application.

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses (SCBAs) offer the highest level of protection in a respirator. A user wearing an SCBA may enter and operate in IDLH (Immediately Dangerous to Life and Health) environments.

While common to firefighters, SCBAs are not limited to this profession. They provide benefit to any employee working in an area susceptible to noxious fumes and gases. More importantly, there is not a "one size fits all" solution. MSA's SCBA line offers the technology, flexibility and versatility to meet the needs of any application. Central to this line is the G1 SCBA.

The G1 is a configurable SCBA designed to fit both the worker and the application. The user can customize his or her SCBA to meet personal preferences, as well as those required by the job.

For example, those working in environments where they're exposed to airborne contaminants may prefer an SCBA that can be cleaned on-site, without special tools or prolonged downtime.

For employees working in shifts, the SCBAs should be lightweight to reduce fatigue and come with options for increased comfort, such as a compact facepiece or ergonomic lumbar pad.

The G1 Platform includes both industrial and NFPA-approved versions. While National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)-approved SCBA are generally used by first responders, the G1 Industrial SCBA is equally at home in construction, utility, chemical and confined-space applications. In these situations, the G1 offers options such as lighter-weight carbon-fiber cylinders and ergonomically designed shoulder and lumbar pads, which help reduce fatigue during extended shifts. Additional options include air-line attachments, quick-fill and buddy breathing capabilities.

For more information on choosing the right SCBA or to learn more about MSA's complete line of respiratory products, visit https://us.msasafety.com/how-to-pick-scba.

View in Digital Edition