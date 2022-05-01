‘Sustainability is in our DNA’

Our industry is experiencing an extended period of change, punctuated by moments of uncertainty.

CIRCON's engineered fuel product coming off the line after processing.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt around the world for years to come, and within our particular world of business, the past two years have required innovative solutions to challenges we never could have previously imagined.

As business leaders, we must be cognizant of the fact that change always represents new opportunities. At CIRCON Environmental, we view change as a way to fuel growth, and in recent years, our team has achieved new levels of success largely because we embrace change.

Our commitment to change, as well as to innovation, has helped us experience tremendous growth. Last year, CIRCON expanded, not just in terms of the size of our team and the geographies we can serve, but also in the variety of services we are able to provide to our customers. During the first half of 2021, we completed two acquisitions. The first acquisition, of Bealine Environmental, boosted our wastewater treatment capabilities and capacity in the Gulf Coast market. Shortly after Bealine, we completed the acquisition of Water Integrated Treatment Systems (WITS), expanding our existing water treatment capabilities in the Midwest market. By the end of summer, the announcement of our merger with Chemtron and KilnDirect significantly expanded our market reach and ability to provide sustainable alternatives to waste disposal, all while creating value-generating waste-derived fuels.

Last year culminated with the launch of CIRCON's Energy Recovery Group, which solidifies our position as the leader in sustainable, value-generating waste management solutions - especially when it comes to the most challenging of waste streams. Industrial waste remains a major concern for our industry and the environment alike. And even more challenging than our dependence on industrial waste streams, such as plastic, are the inherent challenges of recycling and repurposing it.

Through our Energy Recovery Group, plastics and non-hazardous industrial wastes that are otherwise destined for the landfill are instead expertly managed by CIRCON, safely processed, and assessed for calorific value. Those materials are then ultimately used as vital components in valuable, sustainable fuels.

That's allowed us to expand the impact of the circular economy, a concept in which generators and waste management companies alike work together to give waste new purpose and value, rather than simply disposing of it. It's an ideology that our business is built upon - and one that constantly drives us to achieve more. Annually, CIRCON now produces more than 50,000 tons of engineered fuels, diverting more than 125,000 tons of waste from landfills.

At a time when environmental stewardship has never been more crucial, those data points are genuine good news. Replacing non-renewable fossil fuels with clean energy that decreases carbon emissions and drives us toward the goal of "zero landfill" is the path this industry needs to follow into the future.

Mixed plastics being offloaded for processing at a CIRCON facility.

We are proud that our partners know they can rely on CIRCON for innovative and sustainable solutions. Investors and consumers alike are increasingly in tune with these goals, and embracing the idea of "doing good" to do well in business is more pertinent now than ever before.

For CIRCON, a commitment to the environment and measurable sustainability has nothing to do with what's trending in our industry. Sustainability is in our DNA; it's the foundation upon which our entire company was built.

Our wastewater treatment services and team, for example, are responsible for sending 158 million gallons of recycled water back into the ecosystem in 2021 alone. Now, as those capabilities stretch from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest, we're eager to see those metrics continue to grow along with our customer base.

Our refinery services operations continue to bring efficient, cost-saving, green solutions to large-scale tank cleaning projects, all while recovering and turning overlooked materials into waste-derived fuels that power the cement kiln industry and displace coal as a fuel source. This success continues to be driven by our proprietary methods and patented equipment. Here, too, our growth and reach are unmatched: Over the past seven years, working at nearly every refinery in the U.S., we've processed 1 billion pounds of waste, utilizing sustainable solutions and finding new value for these materials, contributing to the circular economy.

And of course, our containerized waste team has spent years innovating and building custom sustainable solutions - like on-site fuel blending - for clients' tough hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. It is another capability that has only gathered strength and speed, as we now boast four treatment, storage and disposal facility (TSDF) locations across Texas, Illinois and Ohio.

As we celebrate our evolution and growth, however, we also want to make sure that not everything changes. Much like sustainability is part of CIRCON's DNA, so is our dedication to reliability and service. Our customers know that they can count on us to work responsively, efficiently and safely - and as we have grown our operation in size, we have been sure to not lose sight of this commitment.

For CIRCON's clients, both present and future, all of our priorities - innovation, sustainability, reliability and safety - translate to minimal risk and high reward. In our industry, change may be inevitable, but we are here to manage that change on your behalf and guide our clients through it. In an uncertain world, find certainty in CIRCON's offerings, customer service and sustainable results.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.