Shore power project to reduce emissions on Gulf Coast

Marine vessels docked at South Louisiana's Port Fourchon can now play a role in helping protect Louisiana's environment by replacing fossil fuel-generated ship power with electric grid power.

Entergy Louisiana and Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) have partnered to build the first utility-scale shore power installation at Port Fourchon, the port that plays a role in providing nearly 20 percent of the nation's oil supply. Shore power is beneficial electrification developed to enable customers to reach their own sustainability goals by leveraging a cleaner generation profile. It is estimated to potentially achieve as much as a 42-percent net reduction in carbon emissions, a 48-percent net reduction in sulfur oxides emissions and a 98-percent net reduction in nitrogen oxides emissions, compared to the emissions rate of marine diesel oil.

This initial installation extends Entergy Louisiana's local distribution system to simultaneously accommodate 10 ECO marine vessels at port. ECO developed and deployed technology that allows marine vessels to seamlessly transition from fossil fuel-generated ship power to cleaner electric grid power. These investments highlight both companies' commitment to investing in new technologies to increase the sustainability of their operations and the operations of their customers.

"Port Fourchon is the most important offshore oil and gas service port in the country, and we are excited that Entergy Louisiana and ECO are partnering to keep us on the leading edge," said Chett Chiasson, executive director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, which oversees Port Fourchon. "Economic growth and environmental sustainability are directly connected in Bayou Lafourche, and this shore power project is a shining example of taking care of our home so it remains a desirable destination for suppliers and oil and gas operators."

