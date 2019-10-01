Sharing ‘lessons learned’ to improve safety performance

Every Monday morning, Petroleum Service Corp.'s (PSC's) senior leaders come together for a meeting to review and discuss the prior week's performance and priorities for the coming week. Like the "tailgate" meetings the company's site leaders and employees conduct at the start of each shift, the Monday morning leadership meetings begin with the discussion of what's ultimately the most important topic: safety.

"We go over every safety and quality incident from the week before, no matter the severity," said Joel Dickerson, CEO of PSC. "This process creates awareness and vastly improves learning across our organizational structure. A low-severity event in one area could quickly be recognized as a significant risk in another area. It also provides a forum to exchange ideas of how to prevent similar incidents from happening again."

For incidents that have widespread applicability to all work groups, the company develops "lessons learned" documents and training materials, including videos featuring some of the employees involved in those incidents.

"Everyone has seen the staged safety videos where professional actors attempt to recreate incidents. At PSC, we invest heavily in a different approach," said Adam Gilmore, senior vice president of operations for PSC. "We strive to connect with our employees on an emotional level by focusing on real incidents that occurred in our work groups, with authentic, unscripted testimonies about the incidents from their peers."

To date, PSC has produced 10 "lessons learned" videos.

"We've focused on incidents involving heat stress, failure to follow procedures, inconsistent habits, complacency, tunnel vision and failure to intervene," said Gilmore. "Some of the videos also share lessons learned from employees who have prevented serious incidents from occurring by using Stop Work Authority and wearing proper PPE."

The production time of each video varies, depending on the footage used and number of employees featured. From script writing to final edits, it usually takes approximately 4-6 weeks to complete a video.

"Some employees have been very willing to share their stories. For others, it's been more difficult for them to talk about the mistakes they've made or the hazards they didn't recognize," said Gilmore.

When a new video is released, it is shown to employees at each worksite during regular safety meetings. A list of discussion questions is provided to supervisors to use after the video is viewed. The videos have had a powerful impact.

"They grab attention from the first scene, with employees saying, 'this could have happened to me' after listening to personal accounts from someone doing the same kind of work who has been seriously injured. It provides a level of credibility that we believe causes employees to listen, think and change behavior," said Gilmore.

"Our customers regularly tell us that they appreciate the fact that we do not shy away from accepting responsibility when something goes wrong," said Dickerson. "Our resolve to find out why something went wrong and commitment to not repeating our mistakes have been instrumental to our success. Our 'lessons learned' videos are a big part of that effort."

