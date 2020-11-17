Seal out the elements

Bollé Safety offers an extensive line of sealed eyewear with glasses and goggles that offer foam and thermoplastic rubber seals to meet a range of ANSI D3/ D4/D5 ratings.

Per the ANSI-Z87.1-2015 standards, D3 refers to splash/droplet, D4 refers to dust and D5 refers to fine dust. Assessment of occupational risks involves identifying, assessing and ranking risks in the workplace to implement relevant preventive measures; it is the initial step in occupational health and safety. It is also vital to check whether the risk is identified and the directives of the standard and the markings on the product all match.

Because every face is unique and both comfort and safety remain Bollé's top priorities, the company has designed and developed frames for optimum fit for wider and smaller faces.

Not all sealed eyewear is created equal

Bollé Safety's Rush+ with Foam Kit, Tracker and the Cobra with foam have a comfortable foam seal. This feature protects from flying debris and allows for air flow in the design of the removable seal. The ability to replace the foam seal as it becomes worn over time is essential to remain efficient. Additionally, employees working in areas of the site that do not require sealed eyewear have the flexibility to remove the foam kits.

Bollé Safety's Ultim8 and Cobra TPR have a D3/D4/D5 rating like a goggle, but with a smaller footprint similar to a safety glass.

Who should wear sealed eyewear and why?

If you are in the construction, oil and gas, chemical, energy, aviation, automotive, industrial/fabrication, food processing or pharmaceutical/biotechnology industries, an ANSI standards/feature-rich glass is the ultimate in sealed eye protection.

These industries have hazards that create flying particles, splashes, dust chemicals, pathogens, aerosols and mists, which present safety risks to those workers with exposure. For each risk, high-performance protection adapted to your industry is available to you through Bollé.

The expert in sealed eyewear

It is imperative that sealed eyewear have a highly functional anti-fog coating to be safe and effective. Bollé decided to permanently apply the anti-scratch and antifog coating to each lens surface -- inside and outside. Its PLATINUM AF/AS offers optimum protection against fogging and scratches, which provides a much-needed solution for glass and goggle wearers.

Bollé is the eyewear specialist with over 130 years of innovation, bringing quality, performance and trusted solutions to its customers. Bollé Safety has the expertise to assist your team in the selection of glasses, sealed eyewear and goggles, along with on-site eyewear training.

