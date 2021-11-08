Safety tips for ride-sharing this holiday season

The holidays are a time for reuniting with friends and family.

Many festive social events involve sharing drinks, and one of the easiest ways to avoid drunk driving is using a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft. Ride-sharing services are a very convenient and popular way to get where you're going, and they often cost less and are quicker to arrive than a traditional taxi. The popular ride-sharing companies have safety guidelines in place, but just like when using a traditional taxi, it's a good idea to observe the following safety tips when using this service.

Call and wait for your driver inside. Avoid spending unnecessary time outside alone with your phone in your hand, especially if you're carrying gifts or are noticeably inebriated, making you a target for criminals. Wait indoors until the app shows your driver is arriving.

One of the built-in safety features that ride-sharing mobile apps offer to passengers is the inclusion of details such as the driver's name, their photo, vehicle type and license plate number. Once the driver arrives, confirm that information by comparing the details listed on the app with the driver and car. One of the easiest ways to ensure your safety is to simply ask the driver, "Who are you here for?" If the driver avoids directly answering the question, it's best to go back inside and contact the ride-sharing app's customer support to report the incident.

Before the driver arrives, also be sure to check the driver's rating on your mobile ride-sharing app. If you are uncomfortable with the potential driver's rating, cancel the ride and call for another. Even if a canceled trip costs a fee, never get into a vehicle if you feel unsafe or have a funny gut feeling about the driver. Safety always comes first.

Share your trip details with friends or family. Uber users can tap a "share status" button to share your scheduled driver's name, photo, license plate and location with family or friends. Similarly, Lyft users can tap the "Send ETA" icon that will send a text message to family or friends. If the ride-sharing service you're using doesn't offer a status or ETA share option, snap a picture of the vehicle license plate and send it to a family member or a friend.

If you're riding alone, sit in the back. This ensures you can safely exit on either side of the vehicle to avoid moving traffic and gives you and your driver some personal space.

Protect your personal information. There is no need to share your phone number or contact information with your driver. If your driver is being pushy about getting you to provide personal information that you're uncomfortable sharing, contact customer service through the app and ask the driver to pull over and let you exit the vehicle as soon as it's safe to do so.

During the ride, follow along using your own maps app. Open your maps app, enter your destination and follow along, noting any odd route shifts. If the driver starts taking you in the wrong direction, let him or her know they're not going the right way - the driver might just be unfamiliar with the area, but don't be afraid to speak up.

When possible, travel in groups. There's safety in numbers. Try riding with a friend or consider using the carpool option that some ride-sharing services offer such as Uber Pool or Lyft Line.

If you sense you are in trouble, call 911. If you are able, get out of and away from the vehicle and go to the nearest open business or public area. If a threat seems imminent and people are close by, yell, blow a whistle or make a commotion in any way that you can to attract attention. Report all crimes (actual, attempted or suspected) to the police.

For more information, visit www.uber.com or www.lyft.com.