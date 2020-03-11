Safest PPE ‘the one you don’t know you’re wearing’

You and your team work in some of the harshest environments imaginable, so you need your PPE to perform. MSA works tirelessly to provide you with dependable, high-quality products, instruments and service to help ensure a safe return home at the end of each workday.

MSA's new V-Gard® Safety Helmet.

Human-centric, application-specific

Take, for example, MSA's new V-Gard® H1 Safety Helmet. Its human-centric design means it was inspired, tested and refined under the most rigorous conditions. Even better, it's exceptionally comfortable, too.

But even MSA wouldn't recommend this helmet as a one-size-fits-all solution. Why? Because there are no universal applications, environments or jobsites, it's important to understand that application matters. That means the correct PPE is the one that aligns with where and how the PPE is used, as well as who is using it.

A leading-edge application, for instance, is a different application than working at heights or confined-space work or emergency response. Each of these unique applications requires its own PPE.

Tailored to your needs

Not all PPE is created equal, nor is all PPE interchangeable.

At MSA headquarters, there is a saying: "The safest PPE is the one you don't know you're wearing."

PPE should:

Meet or exceed safety standards.

Function as intended to protect the life and well-being of the worker.

Stand up under the conditions in which it will be used.

Evolve as safety rules, regulations and best practices evolve.

If you're interested in finding out more about these requirements, along with what MSA has learned from listening to the thoughts and opinions of those who wear PPE on the job, day in and day out, year after year, decade after decade, the company's team is happy to share.

As one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality, life-saving products designed to protect people who work even in the most hazardous of conditions, MSA has been protecting lives for more than 100 years.

