Portable VOC gas detectors need to be user-friendly, reliable and able to withstand harsh conditions in a multitude of environments.

With a wide range of detection, quick response time and a robust design to detect accurately in a variety of situations, the Tiger XT product range from ION Science far exceeds the market’s standards.

Revolutionizing VOC gas detection with unmatched precision, durability

Improved robust design

Typical applications for Tiger XT and Tiger XTL include environmental monitoring, soil contamination detection and emergency response situations. The improved powerful design of Tiger XT and Tiger XTL protects the instrument from harsh environments and allows for accurate detection regardless of conditions. The humidity-resistant and anti-contamination design ensures that weather conditions do not affect performance. Additionally, Tiger XTL has a thermoplastic elastomer outer molding. This rubber material is semi-conductive, making Tiger XTL intrinsically safe. This thick outer molding protects the instrument from damage and ensures accuracy.

Benzene-specific detection

The Tiger XTS is specifically designed for accurate detection of the hazardous chemical benzene, although it has a large internal gas table with over 750 VOCs and toxic compounds. Tiger XTS includes a standard mode which allows the user to detect VOCs, including benzene, but if benzene-specific readings are required, a benzene pre-filter is available for advanced detection.

Market-leading response time

Tiger XT in action

In an urgent situation or if suspicion of a leak arises, fast response time for portable gas detection instruments is vital. With a market-leading response time of less than two seconds, Tiger XT, XTL and XTS are groundbreaking in their stunningly accurate detection capabilities.

Accurate and wide detection range

With a range of accuracy within 5% of the display reading for Tiger XT and XTL, and within 10% for the XTS, Tiger XT range boasts stunning accuracy in readings. Tiger XTS and XTL are capable of detecting hazardous compounds down to .1 parts-per-billion, enabling the user to utilize the instrument in a wide range of applications.

For over 35 years, ION Science has been a leader in manufacturing portable, fixed and personal detectors to detect harmful VOCs and other major gases. Portable detectors are commonly used in workplaces due to their slim design and accurate detection capabilities. Utilizing groundbreaking photoionization technology, ION Science’s Tiger XT Series is recognized as the market leader in portable gas detection, offering precise and reliable detection of harmful VOCs to ensure workplace safety.

Continuously innovating and advancing gas detection technology, ION Science provides detectors with exceptional accuracy, durable design and rapid response times, making them ideal for any portable gas detection need. The company’s vision is clear: To protect lives and preserve the environment.

For more information, visit ionscience.com or email info@ionscienceusa.com.