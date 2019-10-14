Rescue training: Focus on the skill of patient packaging

ELGIN H. BROWNING, Program Manager and Training Chief, Industrial Rescue

Industrial Rescue was formed 54 years ago by Walter Nebgen. His dream was to teach rope-rescue skills that were safe and efficient. Each of our Rescue instructors are proud to continue that mission today.

Our rescue program manager is Seth Owens. He started tying knots under the guidance of Nebgen and his dad, David Owens, at a young age. By the first grade, he was attending rescue competitions as a curious observer, oftentimes challenging the rope-tying skills of rescue team members. At Industrial Rescue, Owens dives into understanding the capabilities of equipment and matching that to the skill levels of the rescuers. He constantly strives to make the rescuers feel the equipment is an extension of themselves.

Owens has taught rescue personnel throughout the U.S. and overseas. He also serves as the standby rescue team leader and has performed many real-life rescues in different industrial facilities. Many of these rescues (from height and confined spaces) established record rescue times by delivering the patient into the hands of emergency medical services personnel for quick transport to a medical facility.

With each class, Owens follows our principles of explaining the essence of an effective and safe response by understanding the why and how to apply different teaching techniques to accomplish the task at hand.

Our entire mission at Industrial Rescue is the care and rescue of the patient in the shortest timeframe. An area that we see teams struggle with during training evolutions is patient packaging. Team members need to practice with more focus on this vital skill.

The proper techniques of patient packaging in a basket or other lowering devices sets up a safe, efficient, time-sensitive and successful rescue, whether from height or a confined space. Proper patient packaging must take into account the type of injury or condition of the patient, the severity of the injury or condition, obstructions to rapid movement of the patient, weather, the working space of the compartment, the location of the patient (especially if at a height not easily reached) and a realization of other issues that are unique to each situation.

Because the patient package becomes the final essential element in the system, we must practice to ensure all components of the patient handling system are not only correct, but that they work 100 percent in conjunction with the other components of the rescue system.

Patient packaging involves ensuring the patient is stable and no further harm or injury occurs. This involves the use of webbing, straps, padding, braces, ropes or other specialized equipment. The patient's wellbeing is paramount in administering the correct patient packaging system. Emergency medical skills should be practiced on a variety of injuries involving arms, legs, feet, shoulders, etc. The type of injury will determine the correct patient packaging strategy.

The plan's details about who does what, where, how, etc., have to be quickly formulated. Teams should spend extra time during training on patient packaging so to develop competence and confidence in their packaging techniques. This skill mastery will instill confidence in the patient and lead to a shorter packaging time in readying the patient for movement.

Just as we see in our classes and in the field, there may be limited personnel on duty. It is imperative that we teach responders why certain actions need to occur and how to formulate solutions so that each person is efficient and safe in the rigging of the patient package and the lowering system.

Why do we teach simple knots and mechanical advantage systems in Rope Rescue? Because this is the ultimate example of where responders may be working in singles or pairs due to confined spaces or at heights.

Students must understand and apply skills to accomplish a particular task. We strive to teach the basic knots and systems that responders can apply 100 percent of the time, 100-percent correctly.

We show why each system works for a particular job and how to use the fastest and safest methods.

Owens and our entire instruction staff want your team to be the absolute best rescue team out there. We can visit your site or host your team here at the Industrial Rescue Fire Training grounds. We will help you evaluate your team and challenge them not only to think outside the box, but to fill the rescue box with new and innovative rescue ideas and techniques.

Industrial Rescue uses the most up-to-date practices and equipment to meet the challenges industrial and municipal responders face. We are constantly meeting with rescue equipment manufacturers and other rescue professionals to evaluate the safest and most efficient rescue instruction, equipment and techniques.

Consider Industrial Rescue for your training and standby needs. We promise to provide a dedicated, knowledgeable teaching staff and standby personnel with worldwide experience. Let us show you why and how.

For more information, visit www.industrialrescue.com, email Elgin Browning at elgin@irisrescue.com or email Seth Owens at seth@irisrescue.com.