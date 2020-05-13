Reduce the risks of heat-related illness

The summer months bring on thoughts of vacations, picnics and baseball games. For people who work in the hot weather or high humidity, however, the temperatures of the season bring on the dangers of heat-related illness and stress.

There are different types of heat-related illnesses, including heat rash, cramps, exhaustion and stroke. The risk of developing these conditions increases if you're doing rigorous work tasks or wearing heavy, bulky clothing. Heat stroke is the most dangerous of all heat-related illnesses and requires immediate medical attention. Left untreated, it could lead to a person's death.

With the proper precautions, the health of your workers can be protected.

Occupational factors that contribute to heat illness are low fluid consumption, direct sun exposure without shade, limited air movement, physical exertion, and the use of bulky protective clothing and equipment.

Stay ahead of temperatures

Heat-related illnesses and deaths are preventable. Whether your workplace is indoors or outdoors, there are basic steps you can take to protect yourself and your crew:

Alert workers to the temperatures and heat index for the day, and inform them of the precautions in place to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Regularly monitor the weather forecast and plan ahead for high temperatures.

Provide adequate amounts of cool drinking water close to the worksite.

Ensure adequate medical services are available.

Acclimatize new and returning workers performing strenuous jobs. Those not used to the work may be at higher risk for heat-related illnesses, even if the heat index is low.

Take additional precautions for people wearing heavy or nonbreathable clothing. These workers can experience heat-related illness in temperatures as low as 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Encourage outdoor workers to use sunscreen and wear hats, cooling apparel and safety glasses with dark lenses.

In extreme conditions, additional precautions should be taken:

Actively encourage workers to drink small amounts of water frequently, before they become thirsty.

Provide your workers with electrolyte replacement drinks or tablets to fight off the effects of heat stress and help them maintain a normal temperature.

Establish and enforce work/rest schedules to control exposure to extreme temperatures.

Adjust work activities to help reduce the risk of heat exposure.

Set up a buddy system so workers can watch for signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses in each other.

Direct supervisors to watch for signs of heat-related illnesses in crew members.

Overexposure to high heat and humidity can be dangerous, indoors or outdoors. With the proper precautions, the health of your workers can be protected, and heat-related illnesses can be prevented.

For more information or to speak with a Northern Safety & Industrial technical support representative, call (800) 922-8553 or email techsupport@northernsafety.com.