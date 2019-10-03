PSC earns awards from CPChem, ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Chemical Plant Manager Dave Luecke, right, congratulates Petroleum Service Corp. (PSC) Supervisor Jonathan Sparacino on a job well done for PSC's work at the plant.

At Chevron Phillips Chemical's (CPChem's) recent contractor safety forum held in Houston, Petroleum Service Corp. (PSC) received a contractor safety excellence award for its outstanding performance in 2018 at these Texas-based sites: the Orange plant and storage-in-transit (SIT) yard, Pasadena SIT yard, Cedar Bayou plant and SIT yard, and Old Ocean plant and SIT yard. PSC operated injury-free while working at CPChem's Texas sites in 2018.

From left, CPChem Rail Services Managers Samantha Norris and Jill Lumsden present a contractor safety excellence award to Petroleum Service Corp.'s Cliff Branin, Billy Gaskey and Marsha Ramsey.

PSC was also recognized by ExxonMobil at its global operations excellence awards banquet. PSC worked in the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Chemical Plant's Vistalonâ¢ finishing unit (VFU) during a restructuring. The restructuring required PSC to rewrite 64 new procedures for the packaging and warehouse operations. In spite of all the changes, PSC's VFU team had record-breaking production runs during the year, while also reducing scrap/recyclable rubber.

