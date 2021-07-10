Providing solutions to environmental challenges

IKON Environmental Solutions LP (IKON) is a turnkey environmental remediation services company specializing in soil and groundwater remediation, geotechnical construction, sediment remediation, demolition/decommissioning and waste management services. Since 2009, IKON has been providing its clients with unique solutions to their environmental and construction needs. The company's success is built upon providing safe, practical, cost-effective solutions to environmental challenges. IKON's dedicated managers and employees allow the company to provide integrated turnkey services, ultimately reducing costs and streamlining project schedules. IKON self-performs a large majority of the services to ensure a safe and cost-effective approach is achieved for all its projects.

Safety is IKON's core value and its operational excellence goal is to ensure all projects have zero incidents. IKON holds an unwavering commitment to the people it employs and the communities it serves. IKON brings a behavior-based safety culture to all projects, founded on the premise that nothing matters more than safety. At IKON, safety leadership begins at the top and permeates throughout the entire organization.

IKON offers a full range of environmental services to the oil and gas, chemical, energy, manufacturing and transportation sectors. Whether it's mass-excavating impacted soil for off-site disposal; the select decommissioning, dismantling and demolition of an operating unit; or the installation of a slurry wall to prevent migration of contaminated ground water, IKON is ready to respond rapidly to keep your operation up and running and prevent costly downtime. No project is too big or small for IKON.

IKON's leadership embraces a philosophy of operational excellence and continuous improvement where all facets of the company are openly evaluated with the goal of achieving sustained improvement. This top-down philosophy relies upon innovation, problem-solving, teamwork and leadership to maintain a focus on clients' needs, while also keeping employees empowered and engaged in their work. IKON's personnel are its most valuable resource. The company's distinguished range of personnel and equipment allows IKON to function as a full-service general contractor or a specialty subcontractor. IKON has the personnel and equipment available to perform virtually any type of remedial service in a safe and cost-effective manner.

With IKON's large, company-owned waste transportation fleet, customers can expect turnkey waste management services to utilize the best practices available for safe and proper disposal of all potential waste disposal needs. IKON's waste management experts can sample, characterize, and tailor sustainable and cost-effective transportation and disposal or recycling of your waste. IKON is also a licensed Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) contractor, offering full-service and efficient solutions for the management of NORM in the oil and gas, manufacturing and chemical sectors. IKON's individual crews are trained and certified in the safe handling of NORM-contaminated equipment and NORM waste, led by certified radiation safety officers. IKON's NORM management professionals are seasoned veterans with decades of experience handling radioactive materials.

For more information, visit www.ikonenviro.com or call (281) 766-4566.