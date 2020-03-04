Protect valuable assets with EZE Turn Portable Valve Actuator

As the pace of the industrial world continues to increase, so does the need for efficiency and safety at all levels and in all steps of the work process. Simple manual operation of valves can quickly become the source of reportable injuries and resulting work interruptions. This is avoidable with the implementation of innovative equipment from Texas Industrial Products. The EZE Turn Portable Valve Actuator (PVA), a revolutionary tool designed to assist industrial operators, eliminates the need for manual operation of valves and creates a safer, more efficient work process.

The manual operation of industrial valves, especially older valves that require greater force to operate, is linked to a wide spectrum of reportable injuries. Many large valves can require 300-400 turns from open to close. The resulting repetitive motion and undue force on the body can initially cause fatigue, muscle distress and back strain. With ongoing exposure, serious consequences like ruptured spinal discs, broken or dislocated bones, and heat stroke may result.

The EZE Turn PVA can be used with any multiturn valve regardless of size or type. Larger valves requiring excessive force or turn duration can be quickly, safely and reliably opened or closed without space constraints or limitations associated with hand wheels. Operators' exposure time is reduced from hours to minutes. Additionally, because it is a pneumatic system, threats of electrical shock or explosive atmospheres are also eliminated.

To use the PVA, an EZE Turn standard drive plate specifically designed to work with the actuator is affixed to the spokes of the existing hand wheel with two or three U-bolts. The trigger located midway on the PVA and the speed control found on the air inlet are both spring-return fail-closed. Releasing either during operation will automatically stop the actuator, creating another level of safety.

The PVA, constructed from aluminum, stainless and carbon steel, is 47 inches in length, weighs only 27 pounds and develops up to 340 pounds of torque with a 100-psi, clean, dry, lubricated air supply. It has two-hand air controls and provides almost 4 feet of leverage. Texas Industrial Products can supply the basic or remote system. Other support equipment can include custom drive plates, adapters, torque multipliers, torque eliminators, tool carts and wagons, along with storage units.

Texas Industrial Products, also a distributor for Vanair and VMAC air compressor companies, can provide screw air compressors powered by customers' vehicle gasoline or diesel engines. The company also manufactures custom compressor trailers, which can include standalone gasoline or diesel compressors, tool boxes and hose reels.

Celebrating 20 years of industrial business this year, Texas Industrial Products has been manufacturing the EZE Turn PVA for the past 15 years and serving clients around the globe. Texas Industrial Products has first-hand understanding that time is money and the key to a successful job is getting it done quickly and safely. A valve that previously took hours to open or close can now be closed in minutes without the risk of injury to the operator or damage to the valve, making the EZE Turn PVA a key to success. Protect your most valuable assets: the equipment and, most importantly, the manpower behind it.

For more information about the EZE Turn PVA and the complete line of Texas Industrial Products, visit www.EZETurn.com or the company's office at 1615 Highway 2004, Richwood, TX 77531; email sales@ezeturn.com; or call (979) 265-6540 or (866) 393-8876.