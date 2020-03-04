Process Safety Management: More than words on pages

Seventy-three seconds after liftoff, on Jan. 28, 1986, NASA's Space Shuttle Challenger exploded. Like many children watching the incident in Mr. Davies' middle school classroom that day, I was deeply and personally affected by this tragedy. I often find myself wondering just how much this event has guided me into a career within process safety.

Six days after the explosion, President Ronald Reagan signed Executive Order 12546, creating the "Presidential Commission on the Space Shuttle Challenger Accident Report." Chapter VI, titled "An Accident Rooted in History," suggests the incident was not a freak occurrence. Instead, it was a culmination of 1. Decisions to minimize previous incidents, 2. Ignoring engineering missteps and 3. Failure to address known issues.

These concerns outlined in the report are eerily similar to the root causes of industrial accidents that continue to plague our industry to this day.

Recently, BIC Alliance reached out to Smith & Burgess for a series of process safety- themed articles. Today, our singular goal for this column is to share years of safety knowledge and experience. Hopefully, these "process safety moments" will inspire organizations in their approach to process safety.

PSM standard introduction

The Process Safety Management (PSM) standard is a performance-based standard that requires all covered facilities to adhere to a comprehensive set of regulatory requirements. The standard applies to processes that contain hazardous chemicals above a threshold quantity (137 are identified in Appendix A of the PSM) or have more than 10,000 pounds of flammable substances. There are exceptions for storage facilities, fuels used for consumption, retail facilities, oil and gas well drilling operations, and unoccupied remote facilities.

Within the standard are 14 elements intended to ensure facilities understand and maintain their equipment and processes, continually improve, and learn from incidents and near-misses.

PSM standard and risk reduction

Finding a single comprehensive study that directly identifies the PSM standard's impact over the past 30 years is challenging. However, several studies indirectly indicate its role in reducing the number of significant incidents within the U.S. Two recent studies come to mind. The "Review of Global Process Safety Regulations," published in the Journal of Loss Prevention in the Process Industries, states, "The severity and frequency of safety incidents [in the United States] has decreased since the 1970s." Furthermore, a 2017 article in BIC Magazine titled "Improving Operational Reliability with Process Safety Management" (May 2017, page 76) shows that PSM programs can improve operational reliability, as well as reduce risk.

However, one of the most persuasive arguments for the PSM standard came from API in its 2016 letter to OSHA titled "API Comments on OSHA PSM SBREFA Background Document." API, the national trade association representing all facets of the natural gas and oil industries, clearly stated its belief that the PSM Standard has been effective in improving process safety.

Bottom line

Adherence to the PSM standard is significantly associated with a reduction of downtime and the improvement of a site's operational reliability - which, simply put, increases profits. NASA conducted 18 shuttle launches in the 32 months prior to the Challenger incident, and zero in the 32 months following the explosion. Like NASA's space shuttle program, industry's incidents result in downtime and distinctly reduce facilities' ability to make their products.

