Never too early to prepare for next big storm

Many residents of the Texas Gulf Coast have a distinct way to measure time, categorizing memories by the occurrence of one seminal event: Hurricane Harvey. From Aug. 23-Aug. 30, 2017, Hurricane Harvey dropped historic amounts of rainfall totaling more than 60 inches over southeastern coastal Texas. These rains caused catastrophic flooding and an estimated $125 billion in damage.

The Houston Chronicle reported 75 people lost their lives due to the storm, though other estimates report a higher figure of 107 fatalities.

In addition to inflicting tragic loss of life, severe weather events wield the potential to damage terminals and tanks and impact services and commodity prices.

The good news is Texas' energy sector was able to learn valuable lessons from this record-breaking weather catastrophe and more proactively prepare for another storm of Harvey's magnitude, which hopefully will never occur.

Jess Tufts, left, director of Beaumont engineering for Phillips 66, and Joshua McQueen, senior manager of Energy Transfer Partners' Nederland Terminal Operations.

"Every time you've got a storm like this, you need to sit down [with essential personnel and responders] as soon as it's safe to do so and do some 'lessons learned' in a timely fashion -- but not too soon, obviously," said Jess Tufts, director of Beaumont engineering for Phillips 66, discussing hurricane preparedness and response on a panel at the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) International Operating Conference & Trade Show held recently in Houston. "We include our contractors to see what we could have done better from their perspective, because they generally help us respond. And then we incorporate those findings prior to the next storm."

It's essential to remember each storm is different in how it impacts the region, Tufts said.

"We keep that in mind when we're developing our site safety plans," she said, adding that not all precautions should be tailored to a storm like Harvey, in which damage was predominantly caused by rain.

"Rita and Ike were so much different, and we had a ton of wind damage," she said. "We need to keep in the back of our minds that we need to incorporate all of those things."

Also key to the success of site safety plans' effectiveness is learning from local site personnel who have witnessed multiple storms.

"They tell you, 'Well, during Rita I had this, and during Ike I had that,' so we incorporate every single one of those into our plan to be as prepared as possible," she said.

Tufts also recommended using offsite support where communication has not been disrupted.

"It's very helpful to have remote support for procurement of materials or for scheduling or for whatever other support you can do that doesn't need to be at the terminal," she said. "And then also make sure all of your supplies and your equipment are stored on-site where you need them because the roads generally become impassable at some point."

Maintain relationships

Co-panelist Joshua McQueen, senior manager of Energy Transfer Partners' Nederland Terminal Operations, said one of the lessons he and his colleagues learned from Hurricane Harvey is the value of annually applying for a dredging permit with the Army Corps.

"It's an extended process. It's not as easy as it used to be [in 2016]. It takes a little bit of time to get one of those in place," he said.

Additionally, McQueen stressed the importance of maintaining positive, trustworthy relationships with vendors and contractors.

"You want to know who you can rely on to get you back and operating," he said.

"And make sure all your plans are up-todate with all of the right information in them, because when you need them, you need them," McQueen concluded. "[Hold] training and lessons learned workshops so people can share what they've learned and pass it on."

