Plugs, receptacles connect companies with safety, efficiency

Saber Industries LP provides drilling services to oil and gas companies, frequently relocating drill rigs and equipment. Disconnection and reconnection of motors, lights, heaters, washers and other equipment are required each time the operation changes locations and for washdowns, maintenance and repairs.

The problem

Saber Industries originally used metal pin and sleeve connectors to power its motors and equipment, but these devices couldn't withstand the frequent disconnects and reconnects. Electrical connectors often broke or contacts fused together, resulting in unreliable electrical connections and expensive replacement costs. Additionally, the devices were not watertight, so if water entered plugs and receptacles during a washdown, they could become an electrical hazard to workers.

The solution

Saber Industries replaced the old pin and sleeve connectors with MELTRIC Switch-Rated Plugs and Receptacles with Decontactorâ¢ technology on three of its rigs.

MELTRIC's Switch-Rated Plugs and Receptacles with Decontactor technology and push-button circuit disconnection provide the safety and functionality of a disconnect switch with the convenience of a plug and receptacle. They are UL/ CSA-rated for motor and branch circuit disconnect switching. The exclusive design allows for safe make-and-break connections under full load.

MELTRIC's corrosion-resistant, springloaded, silver-nickel, butt-style contacts deliver superior electrical connectivity over thousands of operations. They are also resistant to wear and oxidation, which are factors that contributed to the failure of the old pin and sleeve connectors.

Automatic Type 4X watertightness provides a safe solution for frequent washdowns and removes the danger of exposing workers to wet electrical connectors. Built-in lockout/tagout provisions make MELTRIC devices NFPA 70E compliant for line-of-sight disconnects.

MELTRIC provides safe, durable solutions

Saber Industries LP uses many MELTRIC switch-rated plugs and receptacles to power its rigs.

MELTRIC's rugged reliability is proven while covered in mud and muck.

Assistant Drilling Supervisor Joe Morgan appreciates the toughness and durability of MELTRIC plugs and receptacles.

"Operating conditions can be severe," Morgan said. "Electrical devices get covered with mud and water, and even ice in the winter. They are inaccessible when the rig is running, so we depend on them to stay in good working condition. The rigs operate around the clock, so shutdowns can cause serious losses of time and money."

The durability of MELTRIC's metal casings has been proven on the jobsite. Morgan recalled one incident where a device fell between a truck and equipment that was being moved.

"The plug was caught between them," he said. "When the truck pulled away, the housing flexed back to its original shape, and we were able to continue using it until we got a replacement."

Morgan said the company is pleased with the performance of the MELTRIC plugs and receptacles on the rigs where they are installed and is planning to convert the electrical connections on the other rigs as time permits.

For more information, visit www. meltric.com or call (800) 824-4031.

