OSHA delays enforcement of crane operator documentation requirements for ‘good faith’ employers

Crane

Employers who make “good faith efforts” to document their evaluations of crane operators have an additional 60 days to comply with OSHA’s Cranes and Derricks in Construction: Operator Certification Extension, according to a Feb. 7 enforcement memorandum from the agency.

The rule, published in the Nov. 9 Federal Register, required employers to evaluate operators and document those evaluations by Feb. 7.

In the memo sent to regional administrators and State Plan designees, Scott C. Ketcham, acting director of OSHA’s Directorate of Construction, said OSHA “has received feedback from the construction industry indicating some employers may need more time to document evaluations of crane operators prior to the … effective date.”

During the initial 60 days of enforcement (until April 15), OSHA will “evaluate good faith efforts taken by employers in their attempt to meet the new documentation requirements.” The agency is offering compliance assistance, instead of enforcement, for those employers acting in good faith. Citations will be issued to employers who are deemed not to be operating in good faith.

The memo also states that OSHA is enforcing its employer evaluation requirements of crane operators, which must be completed before employees are allowed to work on their own.

Ketcham instructs regional administrators and State Plan designees to consult with his office before issuing any proposed citations.