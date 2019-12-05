One company revolutionizing approach to site utilities

WaterFleet believes clean, safe water is a basic human right even in the most challenging environments. Its mobile technologies and innovations resolve complex water supply issues, helping to create improved work environments that lead to enhanced safety and productivity. According to WaterFleet Founder, President and CEO Alan Pyle, the company is revolutionizing the mobile utility industry.

Alan Pyle, founder, president and CEO of WaterFleet.

"We have created a new way of handling the need for temporary utilities on jobsites," Pyle said. "Traditionally, water has been hauled in where there is no utility connection. Sewage from restrooms has to be pumped and hauled out. The revolution is in our new approach. We asked, 'What if we created a mobile utility system and processed the water and sewage on-site?' WaterFleet puts your municipal utility system into a portable format and places it on your jobsite."

How does WaterFleet bring a municipal utility system to a jobsite without connecting to any permanent piping infrastructure? WaterFleet has invented highly compact, extremely capable mobile water and wastewater processing trailers called "rigs." For example, the Water Rig is capable of taking a raw, nonpotable water source and converting it to verifiable drinking water. The Reclaimer Rig processes raw sewage on-site and returns a clean recycled water stream that can be used in plant processes or for dust suppression.

"But our approach involves much more than just trailers," Pyle stated. "We have mastered our people processes for mobilizing, operating and maintaining our solutions in whatever difficult environments our customers are in. Our teams work both on-site and remotely to ensure 24-hour service, so our customers don't have to deal with any of the hassles of water and sewage anymore. We fully manage the systems. After all, we are a 'utility company,' but we deliver our services in lots of places all at the same time."

With WaterFleet's innovative utility solutions, subjecting workers to nonpotable water in their living or work environment is a thing of the past. Personnel experience a better standard of daily work life because of WaterFleet's rigs. According to Pyle, those who use WaterFleet also get credit from their customers for helping with sustainability, since vehicle traffic is reduced and processed water is available for beneficial reuse.

"We make sure our customers don't have to worry about any upkeep or permitting," Pyle said. "WaterFleet has a full-time compliance and testing department that handles permitting, ongoing testing and sampling, and all the required regulatory reporting. We take pride in serving our customers' deployed teams and recognize that our work benefits the communities in which we operate."

