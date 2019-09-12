Oil spill recovery in progress in the Bahamas

Equinor is progressing oil spill recovery at the South Riding Point terminal in the Bahamas after the impact of Hurricane Dorian. An onshore team has started to recover oil and move it into tank storage.

A response team continues to assess the damage and plan the recovery work. Initial recovery assets have been deployed and additional machinery and equipment is being added.

Recovery is expected to be significantly stepped up over the coming days in close dialogue with local authorities.

It is still Equinor’s assessment that no oil is leaking from the terminal. An area with suspected oil spill in open water has now been confirmed to be a patch of seaweed.

Another area with potential product 70-80 kilometers north east of the terminal on the other side of the island has been observed from air and results are being processed. Currently, there are no indications that the terminal is the source for this.

Equinor continues to deliver relief to its employees at Grand Bahama Island. This includes arranging for lodging for employees and their families whose homes were made untenable by the storm.