Every year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dedicates the month of August to highlighting the importance of vaccination for people of all ages through its National Immunization Awareness Month. During this annual observance, communities across the country work to raise awareness about the important role vaccines play in preventing serious, and sometimes deadly, diseases across an individual's lifespan.

One of the safest ways to protect your health, vaccines lower your chance of getting sick and spreading certain diseases. Vaccine side effects are usually mild and go away on their own. Severe side effects are very rare.

CDC develops immunization materials its partners use in outreach and education efforts during National Immunization Awareness Month and throughout the year. You can find resources for every audience on CDC's website for immunization partners.

For pregnant women

Whooping cough (pertussis) is a very contagious disease that can be deadly for babies. It spreads from person to person, usually by coughing or sneezing while in close contact with others. It is important for women to get the whooping cough vaccine in the third trimester of each pregnancy. Vaccines are the best way to prevent this disease.

After receiving the whooping cough vaccine, the body will create protective antibodies and pass some of them to the baby before birth. These antibodies provide the baby with some short-term protection against whooping cough in early life and can also protect against some of whooping cough's more serious complications.

CDC also recommends pregnant women receive flu vaccines to protect mothers and their babies from flu and flu-related complications.

For all adults

Each year, thousands of adults needlessly suffer illness, are hospitalized and even die as a result of vaccine-preventable diseases. While adults believe immunization is important, a recent national survey showed that most adults are not aware they need vaccines throughout their lives to protect against diseases like shingles, pertussis and hepatitis. Based on their age, health conditions, vaccines received as a child and other factors, adults may need additional vaccines such as chickenpox, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, HPV, MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) and meningococcal.

All adults should get the flu vaccine every year to protect against seasonal flu, in addition to Td/Tdap to protect against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.

Adults 50 years and over should receive the shingles vaccine. About one out of every three people in the U.S. will contract shingles in their lifetime, and the chance of contracting the disease increases as you age. CDC also recommends adults 65 years or older receive the pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine in addition to the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, which provides added protection against pneumonia caused by pneumococcal bacteria.

The bottom line

You may not realize you need vaccines throughout your adult life, but vaccines are crucial to your health.

CDC lists the three most important reasons for adults to get vaccinated:

You may be at risk for serious diseases that are still common in the U.S. Even if you received all your vaccines as a child, the protection from some vaccines can wear off over time. You may also be at risk for other diseases due to your age, job, lifestyle, travel or health conditions. You can't afford to get sick. Even healthy people can get sick enough to miss work or school. If you're sick, you may not be able to take care of your family or other responsibilities. You can protect your health and the health of those around you by getting the recommended vaccines. There are many things you want to pass on to your loved ones; a vaccine-preventable disease is not one of them.

For more information, visit www. cdc.gov/vaccines.