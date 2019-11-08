Occupational medicine anytime, anywhere

Remote worksites and rural areas tend to be a black hole for companies when it comes to getting their injured employees seen quickly and by knowledgeable occupational providers. A local emergency room that could be miles away is typically the only outlet if an employee is injured on the job and, frequently, emergency care does not equal occupational care. The rarity of board certifications in occupational medicine leaves companies with an emergency room doctor who may not be familiar with OSHA standards and work-relatedness, which creates more work for the safety personnel responsible for the care of that worker. For example, if an employee is exposed to benzene and the available physician does not know what tests to run or how to address the return to work of that employee, it is probably not the best situation.

Modern technology has opened the door for injured employees to be taken care of by an occupational medicine doctor without leaving the jobsite. Through digital platforms, companies can reach qualified professionals who can quickly diagnose job-related injuries while keeping documentation centralized and private. Though this is a fantastic option, not all employers will have the features necessary to seamlessly integrate with current safety programs without adding extra work. Key features to look for when researching these programs are privacy and HIPAA compliance, as well as the knowledge and training of the medical provider. An online system should have the same patient protections just as at a physical doctor's office location, and the provider should be trained, knowledgeable and experienced in occupational injuries and treatment. Ask!

Is your company covered at a remote site today, should an injury occur? Most are not. When looking for a telemedicine program, seek out a system that provides an interactive occupational healthcare experience designed to allow an injured employee to undergo a face-to-face examination with a licensed healthcare provider trained in occupational medicine. These programs are intended as a supplemental tool to your company's safety and health program. Look for a system that allows for quick and efficient occupational care of your workforce so that your employees receive the best medical care and you receive the best service for your company. The end goal of adding this type of program should be to reduce unnecessary treatments, time away from work and high healthcare costs while providing quality care.

