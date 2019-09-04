Oates Industries earns CPChem safety awards

Oates Industries Inc. was recently presented with the 2018 Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) Contractor Safety Excellence Award and President's Contractor Safety Award, which recognize outstanding safety performance in CPChem's facilities throughout the award year.

In order to be eligible for the Safety Excellence Award, Oates had to meet the following official criteria from CPChem:

For a facility contractor, be at or below the 2018 CPChem Corporate-Wide Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) Safety Target for the award year; or,

For a small project contractor, be at or below the 2018 Small Project Contractor TRIR Safety Target for the award year; and,

Not have experienced a recordable injury/illness that resulted in medical treatment beyond first aid at a CPChem/ affiliate facility or major capital project site.

To be eligible for the President's Contractor Safety Award, a contractor company must be a Contractor Safety Excellence Award recipient. Only one other company besides Oates was honored with this award for 2018.

