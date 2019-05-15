Nouryon recognized for its commitment to Responsible Care

Nouryon has been awarded the 2019 Responsible Care Merit Award by the Association of International Chemical Manufacturers (AICM) in China. The award recognizes the company’s performance and contribution to the development of a responsible chemical industry in the country.

“We take pride in our efforts to improve our economic, environmental, and social impact and it’s an honor to be recognized by AICM for our efforts in this area,” said Jack Li, Sales Director Asia at Nouryon. “We look forward to further collaborate with AICM and support its mission and to help local partners pursue excellence and enhance customer satisfaction.”

Nouryon CEO Charlie Shaver added: “Our footprint in China is one of the most modern that we have in any part of the world and it enables us to service customers in a wide range of markets around the globe. Our investments in the country clearly demonstrate our commitment to strengthen our capabilities in the country.”

Nouryon started production in China in the early 1990s and currently employs nearly 1,400 people across nine locations. The company recently completed an expansion of its surfactants capacity at Boxing and is investing in capacity to serve the polymers market, including a €90 million organic peroxides production facility in Tianjin and a major expansion of dicumyl peroxide production capacity at Ningbo.

AICM represents nearly 70 major chemical multinationals operating in China and aims to contribute to the sustainable development of the country’s chemical industry, amongst others by promoting green manufacturing and advancing Responsible Care among its stakeholders. Responsible Care is a global initiative by the chemical industry to enhance and improve companies’ environmental, health, safety and security performance.