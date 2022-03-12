Not all thermal treatment disposal is the same

Over the past two years, we've all witnessed the pandemic make an impact on our families, communities and businesses.

Our industry certainly wasn't spared. Within the thermal treatment market specifically, we watched a perfect storm of circumstances develop - and then linger.

Captive incinerators that struggled to keep in compliance with Maximum Achievable Control Technology standards went offline. Commercial incinerators juggled shutdowns for upgrades and maintenance just as COVID- 19 resulted in an influx of non-compliant hand sanitizer from foreign producers, requiring thermal management. Incinerators were, and are, overbooked. Prices are up, capacity is down, and the high taxes and unsustainable results associated with this method remain.

Experts anticipate that incinerator capacity issues will last up to two years. This means price increases, scheduling delays and waste priority scheduling will continue to be the norm, adding more economic misery to an existing capacity issue. Our industry has no choice but to seek alternative solutions in an effort to get back to "business as usual."

But a better way already exists. The cement kiln industry is a sustainable alternative to traditional thermal treatment disposal, one that derives power from waste. A nationwide network of cement kiln operators can provide the capacity (and backup capacity) we need to manage waste now.

The benefits of utilizing cement kilns are vast. Unlike incineration and thermal desorption, which are largely dedicated to serving the petrochemical market, cement kilns are dedicated to the refinery market and accept all EPA refinery waste codes. Higher payloads can help minimize transportation costs, and whereas incineration requires on-site storage and the costly use of mandated roll-off or vac boxes, cement kilns offer "live" offloading. That means that not only is your waste turned around the very same day it arrives at a kiln, but also that no on-site storage is required, eliminating those associated ancillary container rental costs.

Beyond economic benefits and scheduling ease, cement kiln repurposing finds power from waste-derived fuels and allows businesses to realize impactful sustainability metrics from landfill avoidance, net carbon offset and coal displacement.

Incineration and thermal desorption, as we know, offer virtually no environmental or sustainability benefits. The generation of residual ash must be sent to landfills - and that accounts for 50 percent of waste volume of any given job. Because cement kilns generate zero ash, that translates to zero landfill use. Plus, because waste-derived fuel is utilized to power cement kilns rather than coal being used as a primary heat source, the net carbon offset benefits get yet another boost.

From a business perspective, these sustainability benefits are significant.

Standard destruction and thermal treatment methods, whether via incineration or thermal desorption units, are classified and coded by the EPA as H040. In contrast, cement kiln treatment earns an H050 code from the EPA, which signifies reclamation and recovery, or energy recovery use as a fuel. This is recognized as a "green" waste dispensation method and should be worn as a badge of honor for companies who select to manage waste in this way.

As ESG goals and ratings become of increasing importance to consumers, businesses and industries nationwide, choosing sustainable practices isn't just about idealistic "do-goodery." Instead, it's a strategic business move that sets our communities and operations up for economic and commercial success well into the future.

If reportable sustainability metrics like coal displacement, landfill avoidance, waste-derived fuel generation, net carbon offset and oil reclamation are important to your organization, consider cement kiln networks as the smart choice to make.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.