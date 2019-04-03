News Update: Health, Safety & Environmental

Department of Labor urges prevention of carbon monoxide exposure

OSHA is urging employers to take necessary precautions to protect workers from the serious, potentially fatal effects of carbon monoxide exposure.

Recent incidents highlighted the need to educate employers and employees about the dangers of carbon monoxide exposure from portable generators and other equipment in enclosed spaces.

In addition to portable generators, the colorless, odorless and toxic gas can be emitted from anything that uses combustion to operate, such as power tools, compressors, pumps, welding equipment, furnaces, gas-powered forklifts and motorized vehicles.

To reduce the risk of exposure to the gas, employers should install effective ventilation systems, avoid the use of fuel-burning equipment and vehicles in enclosed spaces and use carbon monoxide detectors in suspect areas.

For more information, visit www.osha.gov or call (800) 321-6742.

ASSP technical report aims to reduce risk of workplace violence

The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) recently took a new step to help curb the risk of workplace incidents involving active shooters and armed assailants with its new technical report.

The report, titled "How to Develop and Implement an Active Shooter/Armed Assailant Plan," aims to guide companies to safer environments and a coordinated response should such an event occur. The report, compiled by over 30 professionals with law enforcement experience, outlines precautions that should be taken, such as developing safety plans and training employees.

According to FBI data from the past two decades, U.S. active shooter scenarios reached an all-time high in 2017 with 30 incidents and 729 fatalities, eclipsing the nation's previous high of 214 fatalities in 2016.

For more information, visit www.assp.org or call (847) 699-2929.

API, NABTU team up for joint safety training courses

As part of a recently launched partnership, API and North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) have started offering training courses on pipeline construction safety in West Virginia, Ohio and California.

The program fuses the best practices of the natural gas and oil industry and the building trades unions into a foundational safety course relevant to all natural gas and oil infrastructure construction. The program, open to all NABTU members, is made up of a specific set of OSHA safety courses chosen by pipeline safety experts to address specific industry concerns, like material handling, excavation and fire safety.

When completed alongside a two-hour OSHA introduction course, this program will qualify participants to receive an OSHA 10 completion card and an API-U certificate.

For more information, visit www.api.org or call (202) 682-8000.

OSHA gives guidance for evaluation of crane operators

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recently issued enforcement guidance on the requirements for evaluating crane operators.

OSHA is enforcing the stipulation that employers must evaluate their operators before allowing them to operate cranes independently. However, until April 15, OSHA will offer compliance assistance in lieu of enforcement for employers who have evaluated operators in accordance with the final rule and are making good faith efforts to comply with the new requirement. The final rule was published in November and made effective Feb. 7.

For more information, visit www.osha.gov or call (800) 321-6742.

NIOSH offers free, confidential health screenings to coal miners

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) is now offering a series of free, confidential health screenings to coal miners as part of the Coal Workers' Health Surveillance Program.

The screenings aim to provide early detection of coal workers' pneumoconiosis, commonly referred to as "black lung," a serious but preventable occupational lung disease in coal miners caused by breathing in respirable coal mine dust.

The screenings, which begin April 8 in Grants, New Mexico, will be conducted through the NIOSH's state-of-the-art mobile testing units at convenient community and mine locations. The testing units will travel to coal mining regions in New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota for eight weeks of surveys.

Screenings will include a work history questionnaire, a chest radiograph, a respiratory assessment questionnaire, spirometry testing and blood pressure screening. Each screening will take about 30 minutes.

For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/niosh or call (800) CDC-INFO [232-4636]

