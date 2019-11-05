New Mobile Unit Provides Efficient Water Filtration, Storage

CEDA, a leader in industrial maintenance, turnaround, construction and project services, is continually developing its capabilities by using leading-edge technologies to increase operational efficiency. For over 45 years, CEDA has been bringing innovative technologies, equipment and processes into the field to drive down the cost of maintenance activities and solve significant operational challenges.

Once again, CEDA has embarked on a project to meet the needs of its customers who are looking for a more efficient procedure for water usage. CEDA has developed a new water filtration unit that provides water storage and filtration in one mobile unit. The unit contains three weir tanks set up to trap the heavier particles in the water. Then the water is pumped through a state-of-the-art filter press that has the ability to clean the water down to three microns. If cleaner water is required, the screens can be changed out for additional applications as needed, or the onboard filter pot can be added to the process.

Built on a 45-foot drop-deck trailer, CEDA's standalone filtration unit is self-contained and can be used for other filtering jobs not related to pigging. The pump is powered by a fuel-efficient diesel engine and requires nothing from the customer except a draw point and a deposit tank.

"The unit was built with the intention of servicing two pumpers simultaneously," said Dean Watts, director of pigging technology for CEDA. "We feel the press is the most efficient and cost-effective way to clean high volumes of dirty water on a continuous basis. The filtration unit comes equipped with a control cab so the operator can observe and monitor the unit's operations. CEDA is always taking into account the safety of our employees and comfort during long, continuous operations. The cab is equipped with pressure monitoring and flow meters to track progress of the filtration operations."

At the completion of a job, the plate unit will split, and all deposits will be cleaned and left at the facility for plant operations to analyze and weigh so operations knows how much fouling has taken place. The unit also comes with containment mats to park the unit on and drip pans for connection points so no water hits the ground, thus eliminating any possibility of contamination at the facility. While adhering to all plant rules and regulations, CEDA crews pride themselves on keeping work areas clean and safe during operations.

For more information, visit www.ceda.com or call (346) 227-1400.