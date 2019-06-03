Medina looks back on banner year for ASSP, safety industry

Rixio Medina's term as president of ASSP ends in June, but the initiatives he contributed to at the organization are just getting started. BIC Magazine recently sat down with him to get a better look at his work to advance the safety profession.

BIC: What initially drove you to get involved in ASSP?

MEDINA: Early in my career, my goal was to be part of a professional society of individuals who were practicing in my field, having access to technical information and professional development opportunities while networking with other safety professionals. I eventually was asked by volunteer leaders at the chapter and regional levels to get more involved, so I accepted those opportunities to serve ASSP in different capacities. It has been a journey of active participation with an eagerness to learn from others.

BIC: What initiatives have you championed during your term?

MEDINA: A big responsibility of the ASSP president is to maintain the strategic focus of the board of directors. Together, we have made it a priority to communicate the value of the safety profession, provide world-class education, develop and maintain valuable safety standards, and support strong member communities where professionals can network and achieve personal growth. The hiring of Jennifer McNelly last year as our new CEO has already paid dividends in driving ASSP forward in a thoughtful and strategic way. I'm also proud of the way we are working with a wide range of stakeholders in the U.S. to identify ways to bring more women, Hispanics and military veterans into the safety profession. The value of diversity and inclusion can never be understated. We need more of it.

BIC: What are you most proud of?

MEDINA: It's a great feeling to oversee thousands of dedicated and passionate volunteer leaders, members and staff working together to advance occupational safety and health, which affects everyone in every industry on the planet. We facilitated high-level conversations that will ultimately lead to better corporate reporting on human capital, improve on-the-job safety for Hispanic workers, advance efforts to prevent workplace violence and ensure PPE properly fits women in the workplace. Total worker health has been another important focus as we continue to explore opportunities to holistically address environmental and organizational factors that impact an employee's wellbeing, and ASSP continues to be a global leader behind voluntary consensus standards, an objective of which we can all be proud.

BIC: What are the biggest safety concerns across the industry?

MEDINA: We need to make a step-change in the protection of workers by emphasizing prevention through design and the application of best practices in the hierarchy of controls. Our main efforts should focus on eliminating risks, substitution and engineering control of hazards -- in that order -- and reducing reliance on administrative controls and PPE. Too many organizations and worksites are still dependent on policies and procedures as their primary line of defense to prevent worker injuries, illnesses and fatalities.

BIC: How will ASSP make workplaces safer due to your legacy?

MEDINA: My intention as ASSP president was not to create a legacy for myself, but to contribute to the advancement of our society's volunteer leaders, members, staff and the safety profession as a whole so they are well positioned to achieve improvements in occupational safety and health. Since the term of each ASSP president is only one year, much of that leader's work involves continuing or completing projects started by past presidents, or beginning programs to be continued or completed by future presidents.

Successfully driving workplace safety is truly a team approach that expands across generations of ASSP members and goes well beyond the society itself.

For more information, visit www.assp.org or call (847) 699-2929.

