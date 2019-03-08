Putting investments into social responsibilities for nonprofits

The DNA of any nonprofit association is made up of the investments in employees to operate the business, the drive to provide value to the members it serves, the ability to resolve problems for the common good of the industry it serves, and the commitment to help grow and build wealth in the community it serves. The common factor that can be found in each of these pieces of DNA is social responsibility.

Social responsibility makes up a great deal of the "why" of how business decisions are made for nonprofit organizations. Most nonprofits began with a volunteer spirit and continue to be governed by volunteers. The volunteer spirit aids in keeping a nonprofit organization focused on being socially responsible through fiscal and operational transparency, as well as staying in line with providing value in the products and services being offered rather than merely making money.

A nonprofit has to make business and policy decisions according to its values and so as not to lose sight of the employees, members, industry and community who have grown it into the business it is today. Nonprofits must always remember that they are accountable to the common good of the industry, no matter the size of the association.

Social responsibility for any nonprofit organization in the petrochemical industry is about investing in your employees and members, enhancing the industry, and giving back to the community. The identity that the organization should strive to portray is one of a socially responsible corporate citizen.

It is also important to make a commitment to your community. Examples can include investing in building an environmentally conscious campus that is socially responsible with a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)- certified building, recycling services and conserving energy.

Business practices have been put into place to make a positive impact on the companies who support you and their workers who come through your doors to learn. We make the commitment to our members through maximizing the investment in our learning centers to provide a conducive learning space for trainees to learn the principles of health and safety. This allows us to continue to provide the knowledge necessary to promote safe workplaces and communities.

Being a big company does not always lend itself to providing a quality product. Make it a point to listen to members' comments to make positive changes that benefit them and meet and exceed their needs as well as the needs of the industry as a whole.

At the end of the day, we are responsible for providing an enjoyable culture for our employees and members that promotes a sense of belonging, rather than a feeling that they are just a number to us. Safety and health are rooted in society, and they are what we do.

We are responsible for spreading the knowledge necessary to keep a safe and healthy workplace and community. Being socially responsible is not an option to us -- it is part of our DNA.

For more information, contact HASC at www.hasc.com or call (281) 476-9900.

