Looking to increase business? Start by maintaining restrooms

A growing majority of consumers value businesses’ well-kept restrooms so much that they are willing to spend more money when they encounter one, according to new national research. The number of Americans who will “definitely” or “probably” shell out more cash in response to clean restrooms has climbed to 62 percent this year from just 45 percent two years ago. Millennials and Gen Xers are the two generations most likely to open their wallets.

The study also found that almost three out of four Americans make it a point to visit a business because they know it has nice restrooms. Women are especially likely to show preferential treatment, as are Millennials and Gen Xers.

These findings are part of the 11th annual Healthy Hand Washing Survey, which queried 1,005 adults and youth throughout the U.S. about public restroom preferences and handwashing habits. This survey certainly underscores that clean restrooms attract business. Even posting and maintaining a cleaning schedule in restrooms helps reassure customers the facility is clean. Over half who have seen such a schedule say it makes them feel more positive about the business.

Put cleaning on the schedule

Even though consumers are keen on rewarding restroom-friendly companies, more and more Americans are having unpleasant experiences in public restrooms. In the most recent survey, a record-high 76 percent of people reported having a particularly bad encounter. While it’s encouraging consumers are willing to reward businesses that have nice restrooms, there is a growing disconnect as more Americans are experiencing unpleasant restrooms.

Business blowback from bad restrooms

Restrooms that are dirty or in disarray generate negative impressions, causing customers to take their business elsewhere, according to the survey. Close to 60 percent of Americans will leave the business immediately or say they are unlikely to return after encountering unpleasant restrooms.

There are a number of grievances about public restrooms that trigger high levels of frustration. Among the most aggravating are clogged/unflushed toilets (85 percent), empty/jammed toilet paper dispensers (83 percent) and partition doors that don’t latch shut (78 percent). Women and baby boomers express the most annoyance about these inconveniences. Poor conditions are the main culprit behind people skipping hand washing during a restroom visit. Lack of soap and/or paper towels and dirty and/or nonfunctioning sinks are the two most common reasons for not washing hands.

