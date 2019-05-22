LMOGA statement on critical infrastructure protection

The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) issued the following statement on Louisiana’s critical infrastructure protection law.

“Pipelines and other oil and natural gas infrastructure deliver the clean, affordable and reliable energy Louisiana’s working families depend on every day. The intent of the critical infrastructure bill signed into law last year is to protect the safety of Louisiana's people, environment and infrastructure. After careful consideration and debate last session, the final bill enacted was a targeted measure that will not affect an individual’s right to lawfully assemble, fish, hunt, or exercise any right of ownership within the limits and conditions established by law. It is straightforward in its scope and application and does not infringe on an individual's constitutional rights,” said Tyler Gray, LMOGA President and General Counsel.

“This important law protects Louisiana and its citizens from individuals who attempt to unlawfully interrupt construction of pipeline projects or damage existing facilities, which not only puts the trespassers at risk, but also risks the lives of first responders, employees, and the surrounding communities and environment. Louisiana’s natural gas and oil industry plays a critical role in fueling America with reliable and affordable energy and damage to our critical infrastructure risks interrupting critical services across the United States.”

About LMOGA

