Vacuum Trucks Offer Ease Of Operation For Cleaning Needs

Super Products LLC, an Alamo Group Company, is a leading manufacturer of vacuum trucks for a wide variety of applications. These products are recognized for their high quality, durability and ease of operation, and are engineered with the most innovative features on the market today. Headquartered in southeast Wisconsin with seven rental stores nationwide, Super Products sells directly to industrial contractors and to a broad network of dealers for municipalities. Its rental stores offer short- and long-term rentals, parts and service for repairs, as well as maintenance and refurbishment on all makes and models of medium and heavy-duty trucks.

Mud Dog®: The Mud Dog vacuum excavator provides a safe and efficient alternative to traditional digging. The Mud Dog is designed for operator convenience and consistent performance even in the harshest environments. Super Products also offers an air excavation option, which allows an operator to always choose the best application -- water or air -- for the job. The Mud Dog is available in 12-yard or 16-yard debris capacity and has 1,500-2,000 gallons of water tank capacity. Each model comes standard with tilt ejection unloading, the industry's safest dumping solution. The Mud Dog is also equipped with a rear-mounted boom that reaches 27 feet, has 335-degree rotation, and can move in a 45-degree upward and 25-degree downward pivot.

Camel®: The Camel combination sewer cleaner is the most versatile jet-and-vacuum combo in the industry. The product line has a variety of configurations, such as 9-yard or 12-yard debris capacity, dump or tilt-ejection unloading, a wastewater recycling option and a hydroexcavation package. Dump-body unloading uses a telescopic hydraulic cylinder to raise the body up to a 50-degree angle for quick unloading. Tiltejection unloading provides safe and thorough debris removal for more efficient tank washdowns and cleanups, as the collector body raises to a 19-degree angle while the ejector plate pushes out debris. The wastewater recycling feature allows an operator to clean nearly 2,500 feet of sewer pipe per day without the use of fresh water. Adding the excavation package allows operators to continuously vacuum, jet and excavate all day long.

Supersucker®: The Supersucker industrial vacuum loader offers a safe, reliable solution for cleaning up industrial waste, as well as recovering and reusing raw materials. Units use high-powered airflow to suck up solids, liquids, sludges and slurries. They feature single-mode filtration for loading wet or dry material with no changeover required. Each model also comes standard with a fully opening, six-latch tailgate.

SuperJet®: The SuperJet truck-mounted jetter is used to blast debris, clear blockages and maintain sewer lines where vacuum extraction is not required. The SuperJet utilizes the industry's strongest and smoothest single-piston water pump to create consistent high pressure. Units come standard with rotationally molded polyethylene water tanks in a modular design to accommodate anywhere from 1,080 gallons to 3,240 gallons of water.

Durasucker®: The Durasucker liquid vacuum truck is DOT-certified to collect and transport hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and semi-liquid waste. This model is available in the Super Products rental fleet in carbon steel and stainless steel configurations, with scrubber and transfer pump options.

Trailer vac: The trailer-mounted vacuum in Super Products' rental fleet is versatile and compact, yet features powerful performance. The trailer vac is designed to collect industrial waste and automatically or manually discharge it into a container, dumpster or dump truck. It pneumatically conveys liquids, slurries or solids over distances of 1,000 feet and can be towed or maneuvered with a 1-ton or larger truck with dual rear wheels.

Roll-off truck: The roll-off truck in Super Products' rental fleet is designed to transport containers of debris from one site to another. Units are equipped with a 10-inch mainframe and a 75,000-pound capacity for handling heavy loads. These trucks have a two-minute loading cycle time and are additionally outfitted with a roll-over tarp.

