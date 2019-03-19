ITC says working to control, contain Houston tank fire

The following statement was issued by the Intercontinental Terminals Co. LLC in La Porte, Texas at 2:30 am:

The fire at ITC intensified due to a temporary reduction of water pressure; however, the water pressure has been restored and responders have been able to fully resume their efforts to fight the fire.

Due to the fire's intensification during the night, two additional tanks have become involved bringing the number of tanks involved in the fire to 8, which includes two empty tanks.

Additional response resources have been contracted to assist with the effor to put additional water and foam on the fire. They are expected to be operational by 8:00 am this morning.

Air monitoring continues and as of this update readings are currently well below hazardous levels

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The safety of our surrounding community, employees and the environment is our first priority.