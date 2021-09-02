Introducing the Mud Dog® 700

In the U.S., a utility line is hit every six minutes.

Each hit can cause power and utility disruption as well as severe injuries. More than ever before, digging safer and smarter means utilizing vacuum excavation.

Mud Dog® Vacuum Excavators are designed for operator safety and consistent performance to meet the challenges of various applications from compact, urban projects to large-scale excavation, potholing and trenching projects. The product line comes in a variety of model configurations to meet operator needs: 700, 1200 and 1600. The new 700 model was designed to be a compact, versatile unit, ideal for urban environments, with a 7-yard debris capacity and 600-gallon water tank capacity, allowing for maximum legal payload.

Versatility. With the Mud Dog, operators can choose to dig with the best application for the job: water or air. Units come standard as a hydroexcavator with an optional air excavation package. Due to the precision and nondestructive nature of hydro and air excavation, debris can be removed without causing damage or destruction. Hydroexcavation utilizes high-pressure water to break up solid materials and is effective in any soil condition, while air excavation utilizes compressed air to break up materials and is ideal for more sensitive debris-removal applications where any sort of water introduction would be counterproductive or damaging.

The Mud Dog 700 is equipped with a rear-mounted, extendable, 8-inch diameter boom that reaches 18 feet, has 270-degree rotation and moves in a 10-degree downward pivot. Units do not need to be readjusted and can be located away from an excavation point. This minimizes the impact and restoration on a jobsite and eliminates traffic congestion near roads. Additionally, units come standard with a boom light package, enabling safe working conditions in dark environments.

Efficiency. Mud Dogs come standard with a variety of features to ensure efficient workflow and increase productivity. Units operate using variable speeds; the blower and water pump can run at different speeds during operation. This allows operators to adjust speed for a specific function needed at the time and increases fuel efficiency since users do not have to run at full rpm to vacuum up debris.

The 700 model has easily accessible storage for tubes and nozzles located at the rear of the unit. Operators do not need to spend a lot of time finding and attaching necessary items to perform a job. Additionally, wheel chock storage that is tucked under the debris body and a safety cone rack are easily accessible for setup and take down.

Safety. Mud Dogs are equipped with various solutions to ensure safety on and off the jobsite. The 1200 and 1600 models come standard with the industry's safest and most efficient dumping solution: ejection unloading. Due to its size, the 700 comes standard with a dump unloading system, capable of dumping into a 48-inch container while maintaining a low overhead height and center of gravity for increased stability.

Backup cameras and alarms are used to notify the crew when the unit is in motion. Additional safety solutions include a vacuum breaker, tailgate prop, emergency stop switches, and visual and audio alarms such as when the boom or body is in the up position.

For more information, visit www.superproducts.com or call (800) 837-9711.