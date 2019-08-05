Injured worker from Baytown ExxonMobil plant fire files lawsuit

Robert Seale © 2018 Robert Seale ExxonMobil Baytown Refinery The ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins plant manufactures approximately 10 billion pounds of petrochemical products each year that are shipped via pipeline.

Attorneys for an ExxonMobil contract worker who was injured in a fire at the Baytown Olefins unit filed a lawsuit against the company, the Houston Chronicle reported.

This is the second person to file a lawsuit against ExxonMobil.

Alvaro Coronel, who was contracted to work as a crane operator at the Olefins Plant in Baytown, was injured as he attempted to flee from an explosion and fire within the unit, his attorneys said in a news release.

Due to the explosion and subsequent fire, Coronel suffered burns to his head, neck, back, arms, and hand, as well as other injuries. He is seeking monetary relief over $1 million.