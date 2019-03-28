Industry is safer than general private sector per new report

Safety

API recently released its comprehensive Workplace Safety Report, showing occupational injuries and illness for the natural gas and oil industry are occurring at a substantially lower rate than the U.S. private sector and are continuing to decline.

"Safety has always been paramount to the natural gas and oil industry. As this report demonstrates, the industry's leading workplace safety record reflects our commitment to safe and healthy working environments," said Debra Phillips, vice president of API Global Industry Services. "With strong industry leadership, we continue to enhance our approach to training, prevention and continuous improvement, incorporating advanced technologies, materials and practices as we strive toward our industry-wide goal of zero incidents."

Industry's safety initiatives are recognized by the chief authorities on safety, including OSHA, which has incorporated a number of API's recommended practices for workplace safety into the agency's own standards. The Workplace Safety Report compares the safety rates of job-related nonfatal injuries and illnesses of the U.S. natural gas and oil industry with comparable U.S. industries. Information in the report is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII), the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Data from the report includes:

The 2017 industry rate of job-related nonfatal injuries and illnesses was 1.7 incidents per 100 full-time workers, versus 2.8 incidents for the U.S. private sector.

The industry's incidence rate has decreased by 41 percent since 2008. The private sector's rate has decreased by 28 percent since 2008.

The 2017 incidence rate for exploration and production was 1.1 (offshore was 0.6) per 100 full-time workers, compared to 1.5 for U.S. mining sector.

Pipeline infrastructure is an extremely safe way to transport natural gas and oil products. The pipeline rate rounds to 0 for almost every year, including 2017, compared to the 2017 rate of 4.6 for all of U.S. transportation and warehousing.

In addition to releasing its report, API partnered with OSHA for "Safe + Sound Week," a nationwide event that took place August 2018 to raise awareness and understanding of the importance of safety and health programs. This includes management leadership, worker participation, and a systematic approach to finding and fixing hazards in workplaces. API also published a handbook, "Rules to Live By," that contains fundamental safety reminders for workers and employers.

API is the only national trade association representing all facets of the natural gas and oil industry, which supports 10.3 million U.S. jobs and nearly 8 percent of the U.S. economy.

For nearly 100 years, API has developed almost 700 standards to enhance the safety of workers and protect the community and environment. Its 600 members include large integrated companies, as well as exploration and production, refining, marketing, pipeline, marine businesses, and service and supply firms that provide most of the nation's energy. API is backed by a growing grassroots movement of more than 47 million Americans.

