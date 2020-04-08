Increasing productivity, safety with hydrodemolition robots

In certain industries, "by hand" implies a higher-quality result than the competition. On the other hand, in industries such as concrete repair and industrial cleaning, "by hand" often means increased risk to workers and less precise results. In these industries, many contractors have traditionally relied on manual methods, such as hand lances that use a high-pressure water jet, but issues of fatigue and injury drive up workers' compensation costs, and design limitations result in loss of power, precision and productivity.

Remote-controlled compact hydrodemolition robots don't require workers' bodies to absorb any shock from the removal process, preventing injuries common to the regular operations of hand-held tools.

Some are finding the solution to increase productivity lies in recruiting machines. Compact hydrodemolition robots improve workforce utilization and jobsite productivity while allowing workers to stand at a safe distance and monitor equipment. The system allows a project to be completed as much as 10-times faster than with hand lances, reducing fatigue and labor costs, as well as improving safety and quality of work along the way.

The cost of fatigue

Tired workers are a significant drain on jobsite productivity. The National Safety Council estimates reduced performance due to fatigue can cost businesses up to $3,100 per employee annually.

Since hand lances require workers to resist back-thrust as they operate the water jet, these tools increase fatigue. A worker using a 30,000- psi hand lance must constantly fight up to 54 pounds of force for normal operation. The physical exhaustion translates to less productivity and greater cost for the business owner.

Compact robotic hydrodemolition systems, however, combat worker fatigue with cutting-edge technology. Ergonomic controls mounted at waist height allow operators to work for hours without tiring, greatly improving productivity.

Productivity from safety

Because they combine high-powered water jets with the possibility of human error, hand lances are inherently dangerous. The pressurized water they emit poses a threat to anyone nearby, even if they are wearing protective gear.

Compact hydrodemolition systems allow operators to stand back from the work area, keeping them safe from flying debris, dust and hazardous materials. And unlike hand lances, these compact robots don't require workers' bodies to absorb any shock from the removal process, preventing injuries to hands, wrists, shoulders and backs that are common to the regular operation of hand-held tools.

Since compact hydrodemolition robots can be mounted on standard scaffolding and work in tight spaces - including next to ledges - concrete repair contractors also save the time of setting up fall abatement systems. Operators can remain a safe distance from fall risk areas, eliminating the need for time-consuming assembly and tear-down of these systems.

Rest for the stressed

In an ever-changing industry, adopting high-tech equipment helps innovative contractors increase efficiency and improve jobsite safety. Compact hydrodemolition systems are helping them work faster, more efficiently and with more precision than a human with a hand lance, eliminating the unknowns in performance and providing enhanced and consistent productivity. So, while a hand-tailored suit might warrant the time and additional effort, concrete repair contractors and industrial cleaning specialists have learned they cannot afford the lost productivity and increased safety risks associated with traditional "by hand" techniques.

Keith Armishaw is the business development manager for the U.S. distributor of Aquajet, Brokk Inc. He has more than 20 years of industry experience. His work with Aquajet focuses on enhancing support for current customers through industry-wide educational initiatives to increase understanding of the benefits of hydrodemolition.

For more information, visit www.aquajet.com or call (800) 621-7856.