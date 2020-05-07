How essential businesses should handle a pandemic

Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) Chief Medical Officer Tommy Hysler and Dr. George Delclos of the University of Texas Health Science Center recently discussed how COVID-19 might impact companies throughout the industry and how businesses can better prepare.

After restrictions were placed on nonessential businesses throughout the Houston area and nationwide, Delclos noted the range of businesses that fall under the "essential" category remains broad, including many in the oil and gas and construction industries. At such companies, leadership should still take preventive measures. In a recent webinar titled "Industry Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19)," Delclos recommended a list of 10 principles essential businesses should follow during a pandemic.

These principles included: 1. Allowing all but critical on-site employees to work from home, 2. Employing video technology, 3. Creating a safe work environment for all critical on-site employees, 4. Requiring sick workers to stay home, 5. Adjusting paid sick leave policies, 6. Encouraging proper hygiene, 7. Creating alternative teams, 8. Restricting on-site access, 9. Discontinuing work-related travel and requiring reporting of personal travel, and 10. Establishing anonymous reporting.

"Even though you're allowed to continue operating, it's still not business as usual," Delclos said. "If you fall into those essential businesses, you should be applying these [principles] to the greatest extent possible."

Companies should also follow all basic Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, such as practicing social distancing and emphasizing good hand-washing techniques.

Delclos also recommended that, if an employee exhibits symptoms of COVID- 19 but cannot access testing, the employer should seek the guidance of that employee's health care provider before allowing him or her to return to work. If employees can prove they contracted COVID-19 in the workplace, they would generally be covered under workers' compensation.

For more information, visit www.hasc.com or call (281) 476-9900.