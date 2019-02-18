Houston-based KBR CEO leads on safety; recognized for efforts by National Safety Council

The Safety Culture at KBR starts from the top with CEO Stuart Bradie. When Bradie assumed the top job at KBR, he established a vision for the energy services provider to achieve a zero harm incident rate. In fact, Bradie created KBR’s safety initiative, the Zero Harm program.

The program encourages safety at work and at home, provides time to discuss a safety theme at the start of every meeting and creates a culture where employees speak-up when they see something that isn’t a safe practice.

As a result of the safety culture, KBR (and its 34,000 worldwide employees) have achieved a drastic increase in “Zero Harm Days” from 52% in 2013 to 82% in 2018. And the KBR team saw a significant improvement in how the company responds to unexpected incidents, such as maintaining a safe environment in the aftermath of Harvey.

In recognition for his efforts, Stuart Bradie was named a 2019 CEO Who Gets It by the National Safety Council.

Quote from KBR CEO Stuart Bradie

"I am extremely proud to be included on this list, representing the more than 34,000 KBR professionals who earned this accomplishment. Every day they approach their jobs and their lives with the safety of themselves and those around them foremost in their minds and I could not be more proud of them."

Additional details available at KBR newsroom.