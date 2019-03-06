Highlighting phenomenal safety, service growth of past year

For Leak Sealers Inc., 2018 was a year of tremendous growth and continued safety success. A well-known name in the on-stream environmental repair industry for more than two decades, Leak Sealers provides top-of-the-line leak sealing, valve and VOC leak repairs, field machining, controlled bolting and its newest service line: heat treating.

Leak Sealers rounded out 2018 with a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) of 0. In November, the company achieved 1 million man-hours with no lost work cases (LWCs). These types of achievements are not out of the norm for Leak Sealers, though. The company has continued to be a leader in the industry for safety performance.

Leak Sealers

"Safety is the guiding principle at Leak Sealers," said Matt Miguez, vice president of EHS at Leak Sealers. "We perform hazardous jobs daily in our customers' facilities -- safely and successfully."

At the Golden Triangle Business Roundtable's (GTBR's) 27th Annual Contractor Safety Awards Event last year, Leak Sealers was one of 11 contractors to receive GTBR's Contractor Safety Award. From 3,500 contractor companies, 55 were nominated for the award and 40 companies were finalists. Leak Sealers was nominated for the award by DowDuPont Sabine River Works.

Leak Sealers also received five safety awards from three different organizations recognizing safety excellence and leadership last year. At the 2018 Industrial Safety Training Council Safety Awards, Leak Sealers took home the Safety Achievement Award -- Hours Worked for 1 million hours without an OSHA LWC; the Safety Achievement Award -- Incidence Rate Reduction for achieving a 100-percent TRIR reduction in 2017 compared to the previous three years; and the Safety Achievement Award -- Years Worked for working six years without an OSHA LWC.

"A robust safety program is a cornerstone of establishing a great safety culture, something Leak Sealers prides itself on," Miguez added. "Through experience, innovative thinking, sharing of industry best practices and staying ahead of the regulatory curve, we have established an industry- leading safe work culture and program that enable us to provide our employees and customers with the safest state-of-the-art solutions in our fields of expertise."

In 2018, Leak Sealers expanded its service line by adding heat treating with its new computer numerical controlled (CNC) mill and lathe. This gives the company the flexibility to design and machine parts for customers with high accuracy and consistent speed. With this capability and full automation of the machines, Leak Sealers can run multiple parts continuously, keeping its superior quality and wellknown lightning-fast turnaround.

The Viper Heat Division, as the heat treating team calls itself, performs hydrogen bake-out, preheat, post-weld heat treatment, expansion and alignment, refractory dry-outs, stress relieving and annealing pipe and vessel, coat curing and process heat-up/cool-down. They can perform this work wherever it is needed thanks to several trailers purchased for site work, which include consoles and generator power. No outside electrical source is necessary because everything in the trailer is enclosed, including generators.

Another new addition to Leak Sealers' machining lineup is The KING, a 120- inch, 100,000-pound vertical boring mill with the capability to machine parts more than 120 inches in diameter and up to 60 inches tall. The KING's capacity allows Leak Sealers' team to perform multiple cutting operations when turning and facing materials. What used to require an outside contract can now be done in-house with the company's team of cross-trained individuals. The KING is just another way Leak Sealers is able to keep up with its promise of fast turnaround and excellent service.

Recognized along the Gulf Coast for its phenomenal safety, leak sealing services and quick turnarounds, Leak Sealers is only getting better. This year, let Leak Sealers be the one to take care of your leak sealing, heat treating and clamp/ enclosure repair needs.

For more information, visit www.leaksealersinc.com or call (888) 551- SEAL [7325].

