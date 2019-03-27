News Update: Health, Safety & Environmental - March 2019

Safety

Research shows value of wearable technology in reducing injuries

PARK RIDGE, Ill. -- The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Foundation released a fatigue research report that shows the value of wearable technology in the workplace, encouraging employers to monitor the fatigue levels of its workers to reduce injuries and increase productivity.

The study demonstrates how to capture a worker's safety performance and translate the data into personal fatigue levels. It's the first step in creating a comprehensive framework that can identify research-supported interventions that protect workers from injuries caused by being tired on the job.

According to the National Safety Council, fatigue costs U.S. employers more than $130 billion a year in health-related lost productivity.

For more information, visit http://foundation.assp.org.

U.S. mining fatalities in 2018 second - lowest on record

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) reported 27 mining fatalities in 2018 -- the second-lowest number ever recorded.

Eighteen fatalities occurred at surface operations, while nine occurred in underground mines. The leading cause of fatalities was powered haulage, which accounted for 13 fatalities or 48 percent of the annual total. MSHA has taken action to counter powered haulage fatalities. MSHA also launched a campaign to educate miners and mine operators on the hazards associated with such equipment.

For more information, visit www. msha.gov or call (202) 693-9400.

DOL provides resources to protect workers from falls

WASHINGTON -- OSHA has developed a collection of compliance assistance resources to address falls in the workplace, the leading cause of worker fatalities in the construction industry. OSHA's goal is to promote awareness about common fall hazards in construction, educate job creators and workers on fall prevention, and reduce the number of fall-related injuries and fatalities. OSHA is working with industry stakeholders to provide informative compliance assistance resources:

The sixth annual National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction will be held May 6-10. The weeklong outreach event encourages employers and workers to pause during the workday to discuss fall hazards and how to prevent them.

OSHA's Fall Prevention Training Guide provides a lesson plan for employers, including several toolbox talks.

Fact sheets on ladders and scaffolding provide guidance on how to safely use these types of equipment while performing construction activities.

A brief video encourages employers to develop a fall prevention plan and to provide workers with fall protection and training.

For more information, visit www. osha.gov or call (800) 321-6742 [OSHA].

New test method aims to address petrochemical pipeline corrosion

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. -- Refining, petrochemical and pipeline companies could benefit from a new ASTM International test method that will help detect quantities of a corrosion-inducing bacteria in water. The real-time detection of such bacteria allows for faster and more accurate remediation, which in turn reduces corrosion costs in pipelines and equipment.

"Sulfate-reducing bacteria has been identified as a major contributor to microbiologically induced corrosion," said ASTM International member Alan McQuillin, senior vice president of operations and technology at Modern Water. The annual estimated cost of such corrosion to the oil and gas industry ranges from $4 billion-$30 billion.

Specifically, the test outlined in the standard uses the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay to detect sulfate-reducing bacteria.

For more information, visit www.astm.org or call (877) 909-2786.

NSC receives grant from UPS Foundation to promote women in safety

ITASCA, Ill. -- The National Safety Council (NSC) has received a $25,000 grant from The UPS Foundation to promote women in safety. In the U.S., women make up 47 percent of the workforce, but only 18 percent of health and safety professionals. In addition, males in the industry tend to have longer tenure, hold higher-level positions in their organizations and/or are more likely to directly supervise other staff.

NSC will use the grant in three key areas: First, funds will strengthen the council's Women's Caucus, which supports female safety professionals. Second, NSC will further provide educational opportunities for women pursuing safety as a career. Third, NSC will continue to celebrate and recognize female safety leaders through its annual Marion Martin Award. In addition, NSC will identify and promote high-caliber women for its other safety awards.

For more information, visit www.nsc.org or call (800) 621-7615.

View in Digital Edition