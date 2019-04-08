HCFMO: KMCO ordered to cease all operations

KMCO LLC plant in Crosby, Texas.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office (HCFMO) worked with the Office of Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan (HCAO) to initiate an Agreed Temporary Restraining Order (TRO).

The order requested: "Defendant KMCO, its employees, agents, successors, and assigns, are hereby (1) ordered to cease all operations and not resume operations at the KMCO Facility until a Fire and Life Safety Inspection is completed by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office."

"The safety of the residents of Harris County is our number one priority," said Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen. "HCFMO collaborated with HCAO to request a TRO against the defendant to ensure regulatory enforcement of fire and life safety codes. We are grateful for the collaborative efforts as we work towards a safer Harris County."

Agreed Temporary Restraining Order